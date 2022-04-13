Happy Nancy Day: Plan a special outing and we’ll reveal if Momoland’s visual will join you

Nancy is a Korean-American singer, actress, and host. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Momoland, which was formed on November 10, 2016, through the Mnet's reality survival show ‘Finding Momoland’. On November 19, it was announced that she would join Inkigayo's project girl group Sunny Girls along with GFriend's Eunha, WJSN's Cheng Xiao, Oh My Girl's YooA and Gugudan's Nayoung.

They made their official debut at SBS's Inkigayo stage, on November 27, with the title track ‘Taxi’. The group also performed at the 2016 SBS Gayo Daejeon on December 26.

Nancy was cast in the lead role with boy band ZE:A member Ha Min Woo in Naver TV's web music drama series ‘Some Light’ Nancy and Ha Min Woo also collaborated for the theme song of the drama series. In October 2018, Nancy appeared in episode 11 of MBC's ‘Dae Jang Geum is Watching’, alongside her fellow-members JooE, Hyebin and Daisy as idol trainees.

