‘Happy New Year’ starring Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, YoonA & more gets a release date

The holiday season just got all the more exciting! Just a week ago, we were greeted with the first look of an upcoming movie by TVING, called ‘Happy New Year’. With a star cast like never before, Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, YoonA, Won Jin Ah, Seo Kang Joon and more, the movie is set for a December 29 release.

The omnibus project has roped in Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, YoonA, Won Jin Ah, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Young Kwang, Ko Sung Hee, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jo Joon Young, Won Ji An, Lee Hye Young and Jung Jin Young inside a Christmas setting of a go-to location that plans on delving into the various lives attached to the successful working of a hotel.

The movie, also premiering in theatres on the same date, has Han Ji Min at the centre of the show as So Jin, the manager of Hotel Emrose. Lee Dong Wook is the CEO, Won Jin Ah a helper, Seo Kang Joon is a musician and DJ with Lee Kwang Soo acting as his manager while Kang Ha Neul is a customer experiencing love.

YoonA will take on being a hotelier, Kim Young Kwang is Han Ji Min’s friend who she has a crush on, Ko Sung Hee is his fiancée while Lee Hye Young and Jung Jin Young are each other’s first loves. With Christmas in full force and a myriad of people anticipating love, we await to experience all the stories in ‘Happy New Year’.

