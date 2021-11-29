Happy New Year Teaser OUT: Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul & more ring in magical moments

Hotel Emrose is the go-to spot for many tourists and holiday loving people. Welcoming them all with wide arms is So Jin, the manager of the hotel, played by Han Ji Min. ‘Happy New Year’ tells the story of various people inside the adorned location where numerous stories unfold in their own fashion.

The movie will be made available in theatres and on TVING where its first trailer shows the star studded cast lineup in all their festive glory. With Christmas bells in the background, So Jin introduces her beloved hotel calling it as the place where numerous people “stay, leave, meet and separate”.

The premise of the various lives that become a part of the hotel are introduced in their own unique ways while her own wishful thinking is revealed. “Will a precious fateful happening that is dizzying, affectionate and happy to the point of tears, meet us at the end of this year? Getting us ready for a new year, this is our romance.”

The myriad of talented and famous actors are given a peek into as we are met with Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, YoonA, Won Jin Ah, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Young Kwang, Ko Sung Hee, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jo Joon Young, Won Ji An, Lee Hye Young and Jung Jin Young who take on different roles of being the staff as well as guests as the Hotel Emrose.

‘Happy New Year’ seems like the perfect watch for the Christmas holidays!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 11 exciting K Dramas premiering in November 2021 feat. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' & 'Hellbound'