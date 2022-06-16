Happy Park Bo Gum Day: Looking back at the versatile actor’s best roles over the years

Park Bo Gum gained recognition for his diverse range of roles in film and television, notably, a psychopathic lawyer in ‘Hello Monster’ (2015), a genius Go player in ‘Reply 1988’ (2015–2016), a Joseon Crown Prince in ‘Love in the Moonlight’ (2016), a free-spirited man who falls for an older woman in ‘Encounter’ (2018), and a model who overcomes various hardships to become a successful actor in ‘Record of Youth’ (2020).

Arguably his most notable role, Park Bo Gum played the role of Taek, an internationally renowned genius Baduk player, Taek is the quietest of his neighborhood friends. Taek dominates on the Baduk board but struggles with simple every-day tasks. His Baduk success has brought money and fame but has left Taek distant from his age group, and so he relies on his neighborhood friends for companionship, grounding, and a connection to youth. Taek is generous to a fault and hesitant to make a fuss, but that hesitancy disappears in competition. However, when he realizes that the person he cares for has another admirer, he has to weigh romance against friendship. He did a great job at bringing laughter to the screen with his antics and his chemistry with Hyeri

Encounter

Here, he played the role of Kim Jin Hyun, a freewheeling, ordinary young man who finds joy in the simplest things. He brought a breath of fresh air to Song Hye Kyo’s character, Cha Soo Hyun who was a prominent figure but lacked warmth and the understanding of how to love life. Kim Jin Hyun was the kind of guy that one would hope to meet during a holiday and fall in love with the person as well as the place.

Love in the Moonlight

The series is a coming of age story about Crown Prince Lee Yeong's (Park Bo Gum) growth from a boy into revered monarch and his unlikely relationship with eunuch Hong Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung). Lee Yeong is the only son of the King and heir to the throne. Smart, bright, and mischievous, he is disliked by his servants for being unpredictable. He has an affinity for arts and music. He initially disliked his father, blaming him for his mother's death. He is close to consort Park and dislikes Kim Heon and Queen Kim. He falls for Ra On.

Record of Youth

The drama follows the lives of three young people in the contemporary fashion industry. They strive to achieve their dreams and love without despair. Park Bo Gum plays Sa Hye Jun, a model from a working-class family who dreams of becoming a top actor. Despite failing several auditions, he postpones his military enlistment and eventually begins to make his dreams come true.

Hello Monster

The series follows genius profiler Lee Hyun (Seo In Guk), returns home to Korea after something from a case he has been sent triggers a memory he thought he had lost forever. Unbeknownst to him, one of his team members, Detective Cha Ji An (Jang Na Ra), has been investigating him for some time. Each seeks to unravel the other, unaware that they've been drawn into a dangerous game of cat and mouse by a master player and that both truth and evil are closer and far more twisted than they think. Park Bo Gum plays the role of Jung Sun Ho/ Lee Min. Lee Min shared a close relationship with Lee Hyun as a child and often confided his darkest secrets to him. He feels neglected later on as he was under the misconception that he had been abandoned by his brother after their father was murdered. He later appears nearly 20 years later using the name Jung Sun Ho.

