Happy Park Eun Bin Day: Check out the 5 best roles feat. ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ and more

Park Eun Bin debuted at the age of five and has acted in numerous television series as a child actress and younger version of various characters. She played her first leading role in time-traveling romance ‘Operation Proposal’ (2012). After ‘Operation Proposal’, Park went back to supporting roles until she gained recognition for her role in a youth ensemble cast series about a group of early 20s young women, ‘Hello, My Twenties!’ in 2016 and its sequel in 2017.

Here are some of her best roles over the years :-

Hello, My Twenties!

It is a slice-of-life story about five girls who live together in a sharehouse called ‘Belle Epoque’ and how they connect over the growing pains in their youth. It is based on the issues that younger generations are likely to face in South Korea. She played the role of Song Ji Won, a 2-year-old who majors in Journalism and is a quirky adventurous roommate who claims she sees ghosts. This is her most different role as she plays a comical character who has no filter but does everything in her power for her friends.

Hot Stove League

The drama follows The Dreams who are a Korean professional baseball team that have placed last in the league for the past four seasons. When their general manager steps down, the team hires Baek Seungsoo, who has managed several championship winning sports teams, as his replacement, despite Seungsoo having zero experience with managing a baseball team. Facing shrinking budgets, infighting between the coaching staff and a team deeply set in their ways, Seung-soo uses his outsider's insight and the help of operations manager Seyoung and Jaehee to upend the Dreams' culture in a bid to create a championship winning team, despite the looming fact that every team he has managed before has folded after winning the championship. She played the role of Lee Se Young, The Dreams' operations manager. She is the only female manager in the league and is very passionate about her team despite their poor fortunes. Though she has been working in this field for ten years, she never gives up.

It is a drama about the dreams and love of classical music students who find their own happiness while learning music. She played the role of Chae Song Ah. In defiance of her family’s opposition, Song Ah gets accepted to the music school of the same university where she originally majored in business. As she’s seven years older than her classmates, she finds her new academic life daunting and struggles to find strength. One day, she hears Joon Young playing ‘Träumerei,’ which comforts her. She is a soft-hearted and lovely girl who cares for music as well as other students who love music. She makes the audience fall in love with her attitude!

The story is set during the Joseon Dynasty, at a time when twins were considered an ominous sign. As a result, when the Crown Princess Consort gives birth to twins, an order is sent to kill the daughter. To save her, she is secretly sent out of the palace. A few years later, the twin daughter Dam Yi returns to the palace to work as a maid. When the male twin, Lee Hwi, loses his life through a case of mistaken identity, their mother, having recognised her daughter as court maid Dam Yi, persuades her to take Lee Hwi's place. Although she distances herself from everybody, Yi Hwi (Dam Yi) starts developing feelings for Jung Ji Woon, her original first love and later teacher who comes from a noble family. She played the role of Yi Hwi/ Dam Yi, who is a ‘happy go lucky’ young prince who was killed due to a case of mistaken identity. Dam Yi is Lee Hwi's twin sister, who was disposed of at birth but saved from death at her mother's order; she worked in the palace as a court maid, but was forced to take the title and responsibility of the Crown Prince due to her twin brother's death. She hides her real identity to everyone, as well as hiding her affections to her first love.

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ tells the story of Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), an autistic lawyer, working at a large law firm. Attorney Woo has eidetic memory that makes her an excellent lawyer as she is able to recall laws and passages perfectly to handle her cases. Being different from neurotypical peers, her manner of communication is initially seen by the majority as odd and awkward and her strong emotional intelligence remains unrecognized. The show consistently tries to break down the commonly held misconceptions of autistic people lacking ‘social skills’ and ‘emotional intelligence.’ This is her best and most popular role currently and for good reason. As seen in her previous dramas, she can own any kind of character and her latest role continued to prove her skills. Playing a lawyer on the Autism spectrum is not easy but she managed to create a lovable character that many adore around the world.

