Happy Park Gyu Young Day: Exploring the talented star’s versatility feat ‘Dali and Cocky Prince’ and more

Born on July 27, 1993, Park Gyu Young first made her debut as an actor in 2016, through Jo Kwon’s music video for ‘Crosswalk’. After playing supporting roles in dramas and appearing in web dramas, the actress debuted in films in 2018, through ‘Wretches’ and ‘Love+Sing’. After appearing in notable series like ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’ and ‘Nokdu Flower’, Park Gyu Young appeared in ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’, in her first main role in a television series.

Today, on the occasion of her birthday, we’re taking a look at a few of the actress’ roles, and exploring her versatility.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

Following a psych ward caretaker and an antisocial children’s book author, this 2020 series received a lot of love, especially for the cast’s acting. The series saw Park Gyu Young taking on the role of Nam Ju Ri, one of the main characters, and her portrayal of a shy nurse at a psychiatric hospital received praise from audiences.

The Devil Judge (2021)

In ‘The Devil Judge’, Park Gyu Young played the role of Yoon Soo Hyun, a lieutenant in the Regional Investigation Unit. The character tries to expose a chief judge’s secrets, and is particularly brave and staunch in her belief in justice.

Dali and Cocky Prince (2021)

Her first leading role, ‘Dali and Cocky Prince’ saw Park Gyu Young as Kim Da Li, a daughter of a prestigious family, opposite Kim Min Jae. The series follows these two characters from opposite worlds, who come together to try to save a struggling art museum and gradually fall in love along the journey. Quirky and dedicated to her work, Park Gyu Young’s portrayal of Kim Da Li was particularly appreciated. For this role, Park Gyu Young also won ‘Best New Actress’ and the ‘Best Couple Award’ with Kim Min Jae at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards.

From a shy nurse to a brave lieutenant, and then a passionate researcher, just a few of Park Gyu Young’s latest roles are clear indicators of her versatility, leaving us eager for what’s next!

