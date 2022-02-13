Happy Park Hee Soon Day: 4 moments from the popular drama ‘My Name’ that took our breath away

Today is Park Hee Soon’s birthday and we thought of using this joyous occasion to look back at some of the jaw-dropping moments that displayed his versatile acting skills as the vengeance-riddled mafia boss, Choi Mu Jin. Park Hee Soon graduated with a Theatre degree from Seoul Institute of the Arts, and was a member of the Mokwha Repertory Company from 1990 to 2001. He became active in film beginning 2002, and won several Best Supporting Actor awards for his portrayal of a tough cop in ‘Seven Days’ (2007). He received further acting recognitions for his roles in the films ‘The Scam’ (2009) and ‘1987: When the Day Comes’ (2017). Apart from his film career, Park Hee Soon starred in television series ‘All About My Romance’ (2013), ‘The Missing’ (2015), ‘Beautiful World’ (2019), and ‘My Name’ (2021), the latter most of which brought him international attention.

Choi Mu Jin’s introduction

The story here revolves around a young woman named Jwoo who witnesses her father, Donghoon, being brutally murdered, shot at point-blank range outside their apartment. With rumours that the police are involved and a late night snoop from Captain Cha backing that claim up, Jiwoo (Han So Hee) remains desperate for answers. Those answers seem to come from Donghoon’s friend and work colleague Choi Mu Jin. Choi Mu Jin is the head of a criminal empire, with Donghoon actually on the list of Most Wanted across Korea. So Choi Mu Jin takes Jiwoo under his wing and starts to train her up to be tough enough to hit back against those responsible for killing her dad.

His bond with Jiwoo

As soon as Mu Jin took in Jiwoo and got her to begin training, he also helped her by showing her how to tough it out in a dangerous world as a woman. He doesn’t take it lightly on her and just guides her as she finds her own way and eventually becomes a killing machine. He began treating her like a daughter and helped her get the revenge she deserves.

His quick thinking

If you’ve watched the series, you know that he is the one who killed her father for being an undercover police officer and while it is obvious throughout the series, his quick thinking has always saved him. From taking Jiwoo under his wing to manipulating her into being a mole amongst police officers so that he can avenge the betrayal- the planning was immaculate.

4. The final fight.

The final showdown that took place between Jiwoo and Choi Mu Jin was a sight to see! The 35 minute long fight was filled with blood curling scenes and spine-chilling confessions by Choi Mu Jin, leaving Jiwoo flabbergasted at the man whom she treated like a father. His evil smirk shone even when his face was stained with blood. Park Hee Soon showed his true acting skills as he displayed his emotions to the audience once he realised that he was cornered. He regretted a lot of things but he was too stubborn to admit it. The final scene where he breathes his last, left us gasping for air.

