Happy Park Ji Hoon Day: Dissecting the successful career of the talented singer & versatile actor

Park Ji Hoon is a South Korean singer and actor. He debuted as a child actor, participating in musicals ‘Peter Pan’, ‘The Harmonium in My Memory’ (2010), and ‘Radio Star’ (2010–2011), and in television dramas ‘Jumong’ (2006–2007), ‘The King and I’ (2007–2008), ‘Kimchi Cheese Smile’ (2007–2008), ‘Iljimae’ (2008), and more.

During his childhood, he continued to be active in musical theater, television broadcasts, and film, as well as working as an advertisement model. Less active in the entertainment industry in his teen years, Park Ji Hoon began training to become an idol singer under SM Entertainment and Fantagio.

In 2017, he represented Maroo Entertainment in the second season of Produce 101. He experienced a sudden rise in popularity after going viral as ‘wink boy’, after the introductory ‘It's Me (Pick Me)’ stage on M Countdown, before the show had started airing. Consequently, his participation in the survival show received extensive media attention, to the extent that his self-made aegyo catchphrase ‘save you in my heart’ trended on social media and was used by various companies using the phrase for marketing purposes. The phrase was later crowned as the best catchphrase of 2017 by KOCCA.

Safe to say, Park Ji Hoon’s outgoing and charming personality had brought him many fans just from the beginning of the show and it continued to grow during the course of the show. He finished second, which made him a member of the project boy group Wanna One under YMC Entertainment. Wanna One disbanded on December 31, 2018. Post the disbandment, Park Jihoon started his solo career and released his debut EP as a soloist, ‘O'Clock’, with the lead single ‘L.O.V.E.’ Park Jihoon took his first-ever solo music show win with his Debut album ‘L.O.V.E’ on KBS Music Bank on April 5, 2019.

At the end of 2019, he released his second EP, ‘360’, and its lead single of the same name. In 2020, Park Ji Hoon released his first studio album, ‘Message’, with the title track ‘Gotcha’. His last comebacks were released on August 12, with his fourth EP ‘My Collection’, with the title track ‘Gallery’ as well as fifth EP ‘Hot&Cold’, with the title track ‘Serious’.

Coming to his acting career, Park Ji Hoon was cast in JTBC's historical drama ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency’, which aired on September 16. He received praise for his great acting skills and got many positive reviews for his first drama since the start of his career as a soloist. In 2020, Park Jihoon starred as the male lead in the Kakao M's web drama Love Revolution, an adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name and played the role of Gong Ju-yeong, alongside Lee Ruby and THE BOYZ's Younghoon. Park Jihoon's Love Revolution drama has surpassed 1 million views on KakaoTV and was No. 1 on the Top 10 weekly videos. The first five episodes have achieved the 1M milestone. His popularity is rising and viewers have praised his acting skills. The song ‘Midnight’ was recorded and released by Park Ji Hoon as part of the drama's soundtrack.

With such an amazing career already, we hope to see Park Ji Hoon embark on some more dramas and solo work!

