Happy Park Min Young Day: 5 looks of ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’ star which display her fashion sense

The popular Hallyu star Park Min Young began her career with the historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal in 2010. She also acted as G-Dragon’s love interest in BIGBANG’s MV Haru Haru. Gaining popularity, she went on to act in dramas like City Hunter, Glory Jane, Dr. Jin, A New Leaf, Healer, Remember, Queen for Seven Days, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Her Private Life, When The Weather is Fine and Forecasting Love and Weather. Her latest drama is Love in Contract.

Love In Contract:

It is a romantic comedy drama in which Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young), who has made marriage her job, gets entangled with Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo), who is under a long-term exclusive contract on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young), who has a new contract on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Choi Sang Eun, from an early age was taught that marriage is a business, not love. With 24 hours of high-intensity early education, she has perfect specifications that will not fall out anywhere, but who wants to marry meekly like this? If one is going to do business, nationally, very properly! She decided to help those suffering from the selfish and calculating marriage system.

Park Min Young’s new work:

According to her agency Hook Entertainment, Park Min Young received an offer to appear in the new drama 'Marry My Husband' and is reviewing it. 'Marry My Husband' is a drama based on a webtoon of the same name. It depicts the story of Kang Ji Won, a terminally ill woman who witnesses her husband cheating on her with her best friend, is killed by her husband, and goes back 10 years to take revenge. Previously, actor Lee Yi Lyung was offered the role of her husband, Park Min Hwan, and is reviewing it.

Here are some of Park Min Young’s best looks over the years :-

This looks displays Park Min Young's youthful beauty in the cropped and ribbed royal blue top, jeans, silver hoops and flowing hair!

Park Min Young shows off her natural charm in the white and floral dress.

Park Min Young is all about comfort and grace in the sweater, white t-shirt and hair styled in beach waves!

Park Min Young has her day date look ready with the mini white dress and acid-washed denim jacket while her hair is pulled back in a messy low ponytail.

Park Min Young looks gorgeous in the bright crop top with billowy sleeves and skinny jeans!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Reply 1988’s Ryu Hye Young to join Bad and Crazy’s Lee Dong Wook in new slice of life drama The Good Man?