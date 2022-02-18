Happy Park Shin Hye Day: Comparing her iconic roles in ‘The Heirs’, ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Doctors’

Park Shin Hye gained recognition for starring in the television dramas ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (2003), ‘Tree of Heaven’ (2006) as well as the film ‘Miracle in Cell No.7’, one of the highest grossing Korean films of all-time. Considered one of the most prolific actresses of her age, she received further recognition for her roles in the television dramas ‘You're Beautiful’ (2009), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘Pinocchio’ (2014–2015),’Doctors’ (2016), ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ (2018–2019) and ‘#Alive’ (2020), ‘Sisyphus: The Myth’ (2021).

First is Cha Eun Sang from the popular high school love series ‘The Heirs’. Down-to-earth and somewhat cynical, Eun sang diligently worked part-time jobs to support herself and her mother after her sister left for the U.S. She lived in Kim Tan's home, since her mother was a live-in housekeeper of the Kim family. She enrolled in Jeguk High School on a welfare scholarship given by Chairman Kim. Being a young girl, she always had multiple emotions running across her mind, especially when she had two handsome men actively pursuing her. While she did have the habit to run away from her problems, she was still strong-headed and determined. Compared to her role in ‘The Doctors’, Eun Sang was more soft-hearted and emotional.

Now, Park Shin Hye as Yoo Hye Jung in ‘The Doctors’ is a successful neurosurgeon. She was a delinquent in high school, known for her wayward personality. Having gone through a tough childhood, she found it hard to trust anyone. The only person she trusted and loved is her grandmother, who never failed to support her. However, her thoughts about others changed after meeting teacher Hong Ji Hong (Kim Rae Won), who helped her find her goal in life. She had the most character development in the drama- from a hard-hearted teenager to a strong and level-headed doctor.

Lastly, her character Choi In Ha in ‘Pinocchio’, is a young woman who suffers from a condition that causes her to hiccup whenever she tells a lie. She goes on to become a reporter, and her friendship with Choi Dal Po/Ki Ha Myung takes her life in unexpected directions. She idolises her mother and hates living on the island after her parents' divorce. This character is a combination of the two previously mentioned characters as she is soft-hearted but develops into a strong woman who takes matters into her own hands.

ALSO READ: ‘Hospital Playlist’ star Yoo Yeon Seok cast opposite Park Min Young in ‘Wol Soo Geum Hwa Mok To’?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which character do you like? Let us know in the comments below.