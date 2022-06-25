Happy Rain Day: Exploring the versatile singer, actor, and entertainer’s expansive career

Born Jung Ji Hoon, South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and record producer Rain celebrates his birthday today. On this occasion, we’re taking a look at some highlights from the star’s expansive career, which are a testament to his versatility, and the ease with which he embraces every new venture.

Rain - The Singer

At the age of 16, Rain first debuted as a member of the boy band ‘Fanclub’, in 1998. Following this, he debuted as a soloist in 2002, with his album ‘Bad Guy’, re-introducing himself to audiences, this time as ‘Rain’.

His successful debut brought forth many more popular releases over the year, which remain iconic to the present day, including ‘How to Avoid the Sun’ (2003), ‘It’s Raining’ (2004), ‘Rainism’ (2008) and more.

Among his more recent releases, the song ‘Gang’ and its music video from Rain’s 2017 EP ‘My Life’ went viral on YouTube in 2020, after a parody dance video emerged. Graceful as ever, Rain embraced this and leaned into it with witty self-deprecation, leading to even more parodies and even an official remix version of ‘Gang’ by Sik-K, PH-1, Jay Park and Haon.

As a singer and artist, Rain has also taken on the role of a judge and mentor to his juniors in the industry. In 2017, he joined KBS’ ‘The Unit’ and Mnet’s survival reality show ‘I-LAND’ in 2020, to undertake this role.

Rain - The Actor

In 2003, Rain made his debut as an actor through the KBS series ‘Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School’ (2003). His performance in the role brought him the Most Popular TV Actor award at the esteemed 2004 Baeksang Arts Awards.

The next year, his popularity increased even more, when he starred opposite Song Hye Kyo in ‘Full House’, which established him as a Hallyu star. With Rain’s big-screen debut in 2006 through the movie, ‘I’m a Cyborg, But That’s OK’, came his Best New Actor award, at the 43rd Baeksang Arts Awards.

Rain’s Hollywood debut came about in 2008, with a role in ‘Speed Racer’. The following year, his starring role debut in ‘Ninja Assassin’ brought Rain an MTV Movie Award for the ‘Biggest Badass’ in 2010.

More recently, Rain starred in tvN’s ‘Ghost Doctor’ in 2022, alongside Kim Bum, as a genius doctor and a highly-skilled cardiothoracic surgeon.

Rain - The Entertainer

Not only is Rain a skilled and talented artist and actor, but he has also left his mark in the world of variety shows! In 2020, Rain appeared on ‘Hangout with Yoo’ as a member of ‘SSAK3’, a seasonal supergroup formed on the variety show. Along with Rain as B.Ryong, SSAK3 also includes Yoo Jae Seok as U-Doragon and Lee Hyori as Linda G.

In late 2011, Rain starred in the Netflix series ‘The Hungry and The Hairy’ along with his friend, entertainer Noh Hong Chul. The series follows the two buddies as they depart on the motorbike trip of their dreams, indulging in beautiful sceneries and amazing food along the way.

Since August 2020, Rain has also starred in a YouTube series titled ‘Season B Season’. The concept of the show includes a ‘season’ when the viewers choose the subject matter and direction of the show, and a ‘non-season’ when Rain chooses what he wants to do.

