Happy Renjun Day: Pair colours with delicious food and we’ll reveal if NCT’s sassy vocalist agrees with you

Huang Renjun, referred to as Renjun, is a Chinese singer born in Jilin on March 23, 2000. He is the lead vocalist and the lead dancer of NCT Dream and NCT U. NCT Dream is the third subunit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. Initially intended to be the teenaged unit of NCT, they rebranded in 2020, shifting away from their youthful image once all members became legal adults in South Korea.

The sub-unit debuted on August 25, 2016 with the single ‘Chewing Gum’ and a lineup of seven members—Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung—whose average age was 15.6 years old. Commercial success of their 2019 extended play (EP) We Boom made NCT Dream into one of the top 10 physical sellers domestically in 2019 and earned them Bonsang awards at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and 2020 Seoul Music Awards.

On June 28 2021, the group released the repackage of their first studio album ‘Hello Future’, which contained three new tracks, including the lead single of the same name. Combined sales of Hot Sauce and Hello Future surpassed 3,000,000 copies, earning the group their first ‘triple million seller’ title. On February 28, 2022, it was announced that the group would release their second studio album, ‘Glitch Mode’, on March 28, which contained eleven new tracks, including the lead single of the same name.

