Happy Rosé Day: 4 reasons why the BLACKPINK’s vocalist has unique vocal and dancing skills

Rosé is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following a successful audition in 2012 and trained for four years before debuting as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016.

Seeing Rosé’s fancams, one can understand how skilled she is as a dancer. She tries her best to show off her unique understanding of dancing. While Lisa is technical, Rosé is fluid and enjoys dancing. During concerts and stage performances, one can see that she is good and has knowledge as well as control. There are times when she slips up but that is just being human. Everyone has good and bad days but even on her bad days, she sticks to the concept and gives a good performance.

Rosé’s vocal skills:

The main vocalist of a group is determined by their stability, fluidity, clarity etc. (or just ‘ability’) and not by their voices and how nice they are. Rosé has a bohemian feel to her voice, almost indie-like, which is very unique for a K-Pop idol. She is a soprano as she comfortably hits high notes as well as glides to the lower notes. Her accent adds a unique flair to her voice.

Rosé’s songwriting skills:

It is common knowledge that Rosé is a passionate lover of music. From a young age, she followed her heart and pursued her career in music. Over the years, she has shown her skills as a singer but also as a songwriter. In her solo debut album, her songs On The Ground and Gone is an example of the kind of music Rosé is into. The lyrics were heartbreaking and sweet. She has also worked on many BLACKPINK songs before too.

Rosé as a K-Pop idol:

She is extremely confident. Whenever BLACKPINK has interviews with other companies, and when she’s talking, she seems so bright and cheery. She talks without stuttering, and her accent is so cute and unique! She is sweet and always loves to interact with BLINKs, no matter what the occasion is. She tries her best to strive to a higher level for her fans and members.

