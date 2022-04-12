Happy Sehun Day: 5 interesting facts you might not know about EXO’s youngest member

Born on April 12 in 1994, EXO’s Sehun turns 28 today! Born Oh Sehun, the talented star is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and model. Sehun debuted in April 2012 with the group’s EP ‘Mama - The 1st Mini Album’. Along with being a member of the group, Sehun is also part of EXO’s sub-group EXO-K and sub-unit EXO-SC.

To celebrate Sehun on his special day, we’ve put together 5 interesting facts that you might not know about EXO’s youngest member:

1. Sehun was out having lunch with his friends, when he was first scouted by an SM Entertainment casting agent. At the time, he was only 12 years old! Following this, he went through four auditions in two years, before joining SM Entertainment in 2008 and ultimately making his debut with EXO.

2. Although Sehun’s current Instagram ID is his name, his first username was actually a testament to his love for his fellow EXO members! The username, ‘@xlkslb_ccdtks’, used the first initials of all the group’s members who were a part of the original line-up, ordered from the oldest (‘x’ for Xiumin) to the youngest (‘s’ for Sehun).

3. The EXO member loves dogs! Sehun has a pet Bichon Frise named Vivi who frequently makes adorable appearances on his social media. He has even been fostering a friend’s Mini Poodle called Monsieur for quite a while now.

4. Sehun is EXO’s official ‘spoiler fairy’. For example, when EXO-SC was gearing up for a comeback in July 2020, Sehun went right ahead with posting spoilers on his social media, prompting his fellow sub-unit member Chanyeol to ask in panic, ‘Is it okay to do it to this extent???’

5. He loves bubble tea! He even has a go-to shop in Apgujeong, Gangnam, whose owner revealed Sehun’s favourite bubble tea option from the menu to be ‘chocolate colada’.

Which of these facts did you not know? Share with us below!

