Happy Sehun Day: Get ready for a movie date with EXO’s maknae and we’ll suggest which film to watch

Sehun is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, model and dancer. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO, its sub-group EXO-K and sub-unit EXO-SC. Apart from his group's activities, Oh has also starred in various television dramas and films such as ‘Secret Queen Makers’ (2018) and ‘Dokgo Rewind’ (2018). He has been a cast member of ‘Busted!’ since 2018.

On September 14, 2018, Oh with fellow EXO member Chanyeol released a collaborative single, ‘We Young’, for SM Station X 0. It was confirmed that Sehun and Chanyeol were preparing to debut as the group's second sub-unit EXO-SC. They released their first EP, ‘What a Life’, on July 22, 2019. On May 24, 2020, Oh became the new brand spokesperson of Dr. Jart+ in China. After becoming the brand's spokesperson, Dr. Jart+ achieved the highest sales ever during China's mid-year shopping festival and hiss limited mask set sold 20 thousand pieces in nine minutes.

In 2021, Sehun starred in the fantasy movie ‘Catman’ which was released and became one of the first works released in China that has a South Korean star involved after the Korean Wave restriction in China. Later the same year, he played a supporting role in the SBS drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’. In 2022, Sehun made his cinema debut in the movie ‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’.

