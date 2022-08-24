Happy Seo Ji Hye Day: Looking at the talented star’s best roles featuring ‘Crash Landing on You’ and more

Happy Birthday to actress Seo Ji Hye! Active in the industry for nearly two decades, the talented star has accumulated an impressive number of projects in her filmography. From television to film and even web series, Seo Ji Hye has gained praise across various platforms. On the actress’ birthday today, we are taking a look at a few of Seo Ji Hye’s best roles among her more recent projects.

Crash Landing on You

Taking on the role of Seo Dan, a North Korean heiress and aspiring cellist, Seo Ji Hye’s performance in ‘Crash Landing on You’ is truly memorable. Appearing cold at first, but slowly revealing her inner understanding and warm personality, Seo Dan is a much-loved character. Seo Ji Hye’s portrayal of this character even won her a nomination at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards for ‘Best Supporting Actress (TV)’.

Kiss Sixth Sense

Based on a hit webtoon, this series saw Seo Ji Hye essaying one of the key roles, Hong Ye Sool. The character possesses the supernatural ability to see the future when kissed. As the story progresses, we get to see the opposites attract trope in play, in addition to the fantasy element of the series. One of Seo Ji Hye’s more recent roles, 'Kiss Sixth Sense' allowed us to see the actress taking on a fantasy and romance drama, and doing justice to her character!

ADAMAS

Currently airing, ‘ADAMAS’ premiered on July 27. The story follows twin brothers as they fight to unveil the truth behind a murder. Seo Ji Hye takes on the role of Eun Hye Soo, the daughter-in-law of a powerful CEO. This character’s plot line is entangled with one of the twin brothers, and as the story continues, we are eager to see where this connection will take the story!

