Happy SEVENTEEN Day: Take a look at the self-producing group’s versatile discography

ebuting on May 26, 2015, with their extended play ‘17 Carat’, K-pop group SEVENTEEN celebrates their 7th debut anniversary today! Comprising thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, the group is divided into three units, each focusing on a different area of expertise- hip-hop, vocal, and performance. 13 members, 3 units, performing as 1 cohesive team, gives us the complete whole that is SEVENTEEN.

Right after their debut, SEVENTEEN received the title of ‘self-producing’ idols. This came about, as all three of the group’s units come forward and take charge of producing and creating SEVENTEEN’s music, choreographies, lyrics, and more. Woozi, the leader of the Vocal unit, is SEVENTEEN’s main producer, alongside singer and songwriter Bumzu, and at present, holds credits for writing over 80 percent of SEVENTEEN’s discography, while also producing for other artists.

Along with Woozi, SEVENTEEN’s leader S.Coups (who is also the leader of the Hip-Hop unit and the special sub-unit ‘Leaders’), has also heavily participated as a lyricist for the group’s discography, alongside the other members. Meanwhile, Hoshi, the leader of SEVENTEEN’s Performance unit, is known to be one of the main choreographers for the group, although SEVENTEEN as a whole participates actively in their intricate choreographies.

When you get a group this heavily involved in what they produce, you are bound to get high-quality results that truly reflect what the members stand for, and resonate with. On SEVENTEEN’s 7th debut anniversary today, we’re taking a look at 5 tracks that exemplify the group’s versatility.

Adore U (2015)

Debuting with this groovy track set SEVENTEEN apart right at the beginning, so it would be amiss to not start off this list with ‘Adore U’. The song came as a breath of fresh air, heralding SEVENTEEN’s entry into the music scene.

BOOMBOOM (2016)

This dance-pop song is the very definition of a fun bop, that is certain to get you grooving along to its beats. Whether the rap sections or the vocals, ‘BOOMBOOM’ is always fun to sing along to, no matter how much time passes.

Don’t Wanna Cry (2017)

This song became a sort of signature for SEVENTEEN, and marked an epoch in their musical journey, as it perfectly showed their transition from pure teens to mature adults.

Home (2019)

‘Home’ brought R&B and urban fusion SEVENTEEN to us, and for that, we’re eternally grateful. The chill, laidback atmosphere makes for an interesting track that still stands apart in the group’s discography.

Getting Closer (2019)

The epitome of confidence, this powerful track is an apt example to bring forward when talking about SEVENTEEN’s versatility. The intense leaning into hip-hop is a different direction for the group to take on as a whole, but of course, they execute it with ease and perfection.

