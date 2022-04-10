Happy Shin Hyun Been Day: 4 best moments of Jang Gyeo Wool from ‘Hospital Playlist 1 & 2’

Shin Hyun Been made her acting debut in the film ‘He's on Duty’, portraying a Vietnamese worker struggling with racism in South Korea. She won the Best New Actress (Film) at the prestigious 47th Baeksang Arts Awards for her role. She is best known for her television roles in ‘Warrior Baek Dong Soo’, ‘Mistress’, ‘Confession’, ‘Hospital Playlist’ and ‘Reflection of You’.

Jang Gyeo Wool

Known for her more serious roles, Jang Gyeo Wool comes as a breath of fresh air. She is a hard working third year resident in general surgery. She doesn’t care for her looks or anything else when it comes to her patients. She’s dedicated, caring and tries her best every single day. As the only resident for general surgery, specialist doctors typically rely on her assistance for cases outside their scope.

Jang Gyeo Wool’s dedication

Doctors are dedicated to their job but Jang Gyeo Wool spends day in and day out to keep the patients safe. With a calm and strong mindset, she takes care of patients with the goriest of wounds with ease. Her sweet understanding nature has made a popular resident amongst the surgeons as well as patients. The 1st and 2nd year residents look up to her for advice and comfort as she doesn’t berate them for their mistakes, rather make them understand the process better.

Jang Gyeol Wool and Ahn Jeong Won

Ahn Jeong Won (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Jang Gyeol Wool were the slow burn romance that we needed! From the awkward interactions to sweet gestures- the couple came full circle. Out of all of the couples, our ‘Winter Garden’ (their names put together means Winter Garden) were so comfortable with each other that they became the viewers ‘comfort couple’.

Jang Gyeol Wool’s eating habits

We cannot end the article without talking about her massive appetite. She eats like a professional ‘mukbanger’ and those scenes, personally, are the funniest as she innocently gobbles three ‘Egg Drop’ sandwiches but she eats it so well that one feels like feeding her even more. But nobody can beat Chae Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do) and Kim Jung Wan (Jung Kyung Ho).

Which other Shin Hyun Been’s character do you relate to? Let us know in the comments below.