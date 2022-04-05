Happy Shin Min Ah Day: Choose your favourite snacks and we’ll which drama of hers will pair the best

Shin Min Ah appeared in several music videos for K-pop boy band g.o.d, until her acting debut in 2001 with a supporting role in popular melodrama, ‘Beautiful Days’. The newcomer quickly rose to stardom, through the high school martial arts comedy film ‘Volcano High’ with Jang Hyuk, and the college romance movie ‘Madeleine’ with Jo In Sung.

Shin Min Ah became best known for her portrayals of supernatural horror icons revamped into endearingly innocent yet spunky heroines in the rom-com ‘My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox’. In 2015, Shin Min Ah and So Ji-sub were cast in the romantic comedy series ‘Oh My Venus’. For her character, an overweight lawyer, She underwent a three-hour makeup/prosthetic session every shoot. In 2016, Shin Min Ah was cast opposite Lee Je Hoon in fantasy melodrama, ‘Tomorrow, With You’, portraying a 30-year-old amateur photographer who finds out that her better half can time travel.

In 2021, She starred in ‘Hometown-Cha-Cha-Cha’ alongside Kim Seon Ho, where she played the role of a self-made dentist who moved from the city to open a clinic in the seaside village of Gongjin. The series became a domestic and international hit with audience ratings peaking at 13.322% and went on to become one of the highest-rated television series in Korean cable television history. She is set to appear in the upcoming drama ‘Our Blues’ which will premiere in April 2022.

