Happy Shin Se Kyung Day: Looking back at the best moments from the sports romance drama ‘Run On’

Shin Se Kyung started as a child actress and had her breakthrough in 2009 with the sitcom ‘High Kick Through the Roof’. Since then she starred in the films ‘Hindsight’ (2011), ‘R2B: Return to Base’ (2012) and ‘Tazza: The Hidden Card’ (2014), as well as the television series ‘Deep Rooted Tree’ (2011), ‘The Girl Who Sees Smells’ (2015), ‘Six Flying Dragons’ (2015–2016), ‘The Bride of Habaek’ (2017), ‘Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me’ (2017–2018), ‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung’ (2019) and ‘Run On’ (2020).

In the latest series, ‘Run On’, she played the role of Oh Mi Joo, a film translator who loves movies and thinks that every movie has a deep message if you watch thoroughly. She grew up an orphan. As a result, she had to work very hard in order to get where she is now. She considers the world as exceptionally harsh.

Starting with the character, Oh Mi Joo is a unique character in the drama as she is confident, sharp and strong, a rare quality in female leads in K-Dramas. She has a unique perspective on life, which the people in her life are extremely fascinated by and so are we!

Secondly, her relationship with Ki Seon Gyeom (Im Siwan), who is innocent but caring and was a national Track and Field athlete who always got second place. Seon Gyeom’s parents were both very busy and his only sibling was not a companion. As a result, he grew up largely without social interaction. Oh Mi Joo is his first real friend. Despite his lonely existence, he grew up in a privileged environment. He considers the world as friendly. Their relationship has the best transitional period as they slowly fall for each other after understanding the world they came from.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Yoo Ah In, Ong Seong Wu, Go Kyung Pyo & more star in the exciting trailer for ‘Seoul Vibe’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the drama? Let us know in the comments below.