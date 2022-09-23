Happy SHINee’s Key Day: Looking back at his successful career in music, variety, acting and more

As a singer, Key has a delicate yet strong voice and his tone is exquisite. Even in SHINee songs, one can recognise his voice, which just goes to show how unique his voice is. He has a crazy stage presence as well, being an idol for so many years, he has managed to keep his personality real, which reflects in his solo work. Taking his latest releases, beginning with ‘Hate That…’ featuring friend and fellow labelmate- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon. Musically, the song is described as an R&B song characterized by a sentimental guitar melody and sophisticated rhythm with lyrics about expressing the hope that the other person will not forget about them after a breakup in monologue format.

Key is a South Korean rapper, singer, dancer, songwriter, actor, fashion designer and television presenter. In May 2008, Key debuted as a member of South Korean boy group SHINee, who later went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea. Key is widely recognised as a singer and rapper, but he has also ventured into different careers, notably as an actor and fashion designer.

Different from most of his songs, this has a more slow-paced and emotional twinge to it. The breakup anthem keeps you grooving as well but the lyrics itself resonates with many. Taeyeon and Key’s voice blend extremely well. ‘Bad Love’ on the other hand, has been described as a dance-pop song that creates a retro mood with a strong synth sound and a lively beat. The song talks of a toxic relationship that he has a difficulty leaving because he is so used to it. The almost futuristic yet retro feel adds a unique feel to it. The fans and other listeners fell in love with his voice and the song as a whole.

His latest release, ‘Gasoline’ is a hip hop dance song that combines chanting with brass and drum sounds. It has also been described as electro-trap, and features an addictive hook in the chorus. The production is loud and boisterous and layers the electric sounds of 808s with Key's vocals. In the lyrics, Key compares himself to the fiery power of gasoline to illustrate his desire to carve out his own path. The song feels energetic and upbeat even though it has an underlying dark theme to it!

He also acted in a few dramas. In September 2016, Key made his official acting debut in the tvN drama ‘Drinking Solo’ which aired from September 5 to October 25. He took the role of a student who had been studying for the civil service exam for three years. Although this was Key's first time acting in a television series, his acting was well received by the production team. In April 2017, Key was announced as one of the main characters for the new MBC drama ‘The Guardians’. In the drama, Key plays the role of Gong Kyung Soo, a skater and a hacker whose mother went missing due to a crime and received positive reviews for his acting skills. He subsequently received the Best New Actor Award at the 2017 Grimae Awards.

As an entertainer or a variety personality, Key is a refreshing addition to any show as he is unapologetically himself and doesn’t let anything change him in any way. Whether it is his one-liner battles with Taeyeon on ‘Amazing Saturday’ or keeping it real in ‘I Live Alone’, he is always the center of attention and the funniest one in the room!

ALSO READ: WATCH: EXO’s Xiumin introduces his ‘Brand New’ self in the upbeat and artsy MV teaser

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of Key’s career? Which is your favourite track by Key? Let us know in the comments below.