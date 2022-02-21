Happy Solar Day: 5 things you should know about MAMAMOO’s leader

MAMAMOO’s Solar turns 31 today! Debuting in 2014 as the leader and vocalist of the South Korean girl group MAMAMOO, Solar is a singer, songwriter, YouTuber, and MC. Before her official debut as a soloist, Solar dropped her first solo EP, ‘Solar’s Emotion’ in April 2018, which included previously released covers of several Korean pop songs, as well as her solo version of MAMAMOO’s ‘Star Wind Flower Sun’, which Solar wrote herself.

To celebrate Solar’s birthday, we’re taking a look at five things you should know about the MAMAMOO member!

Spit It Out

Released in April 2020, ‘Spit It Out’ is Solar’s official debut single album. The song was co-written by Solar, and became her first top 10 single on Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart. The track is a prime example of Solar’s confidence and self-assuredness and is a definite listen.

solarsido

Translating to ‘Solar’s Challenge’, ‘solarsido’ is the artist’s individual YouTube channel. Just like its name, the contents see Solar taking on new challenges in every video. From attempting to solve CSAT questions, to mukbangs, special lives, and more - ‘solarsido’ has it all. At the time of writing, the channel stands at over 3.37 million subscribers.

Fitness Enthusiast

Solar is known to work out consistently, leading to her physique. Her diet and workout videos are also documented on her YouTube channel. In August 2021, Solar was even featured on the cover of Men’s Health Korea magazine alongside personal trainer and TV personality Yang Chi Seung, to prepare for which she trained for two months.

Song Covers

Immensely talented vocalist that she is, Solar has shared covers of multiple songs with us over the years. True to her enthusiastic personality and always on the lookout for a new challenge, her covers range from acapella versions, to special summer or Christmas-themed versions, and even an especially interesting video titled ‘Solar vs Solar: MAMAMOO B-Sides Medley Challenge’.

Just Interview

‘Just Interview’ is a corner on Solar’s YouTube channel, where instead of the one being interviewed, she takes on the role of the interviewer. From ‘Parasite’ star Park So Dam, to dance crew HOOK’s leader Aiki, and even her fellow MAMAMOO member Moonbyul, ‘Just Interview’ is a must-watch!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Forecasting Love and Weather Ep 3 & 4 Review: Park Min Young & Song Kang’s office romance takes a new turn