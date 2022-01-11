Happy Son Ye Jin Day: We take a look at 5 handsome actors who acted opposite her feat Hyun Bin & Lee Min Ho

Happy Birthday to Nation's First Love, Son Ye Jin! The beautiful and talented actress turns 40 years old (41 years in Korean age). Son Ye Jin was born in Suseong District, Daegu and boasts of an illustrious career spanning 20 years! One of the most defining traits about Son Ye Jin is the fact that she is timeless. In her 20 years of career, she hasn't aged as an actor! From Hallyu superstars to new age K-drama heartthrobs, Son Ye Jin has held her own against her leading men. We take a look at 5 handsome actors who acted alongside Son Ye Jin in her amazing K-drama career!

1. Hyun Bin

Son Ye Jin acted opposite her real-life beau in the grandiose cross-border romance drama 'Crash Landing On You', setting the screen on fire with their crackling chemistry! But, just like in the drama, it seems like Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were meant to be. Son Ye Jin made a cameo in Hyun Bin's 'Secret Garden' and they also worked in the 2018 film 'The Negotiation'.

2. Lee Min Ho

Fresh off the success of the mega-popular 'Boys Over Flowers', Lee Min Ho and Son Ye Jin tickled our funny bones in the quirky rom-com drama 'Personal Taste'! Their pairing was much appreciated by fans and the 'Game Over' kiss was just chef's kiss!

3. Jung Hae In

Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In took 'noona romance' to a whole new level with the charming 'Something in the Rain'! The series marks Son Ye Jin's small screen comeback after five years. The drama explores the delicate romance between an older woman and a younger man and societal expectations of them. Once again, full marks on the romance.

4. Song Seung Heon

We did a major rewind to the early days of her career and found ourselves loving the admirable chemistry Song Seung Heon and Son Ye Jin shared in the 2003 romance-melodrama 'Summer Scent'. It is the third instalment of the season-themed tetralogy 'Endless Love' drama series directed by Yoon Seok Ho.

5. Ji Jin Hee

Son Ye Jin acted opposite the talented Ji Jin Hee in the 2008 drama 'Spotlight', which revolves around the world of television news and the lives of four news reporters. Oh Tae Suk (Ji Jin-hee) is a supervisor in a news division, works in conjunction with his junior reporter Seo Woo Jin (Son Ye-jin) to expose the injustices of society.

Join ‘The celebration of K-world’ with ‘The HallyuTalk Awards’ here.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Son Ye Jin: 5 Reasons why we can't wait for the Crash Landing on You star's Hollywood debut

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.