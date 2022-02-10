Happy Sooyoung Day: Taking a look at 5 of the Girls’ Generation member’s roles as an actor

Happy Birthday to Girls’ Generation member and actress, Sooyoung! The talented star turns 32 today (in international age). After first debuting as part of the Korean-Japanese duo Route 0 in 2002, Sooyoung debuted as part of SM Entertainment’s girl group, Girls’ Generation, 2007. Apart from being a member of one of the most popular girl groups in the world, Sooyoung is also an accomplished actress. To commemorate her birthday, we’re taking a look at 5 of Sooyoung’s memorable roles as an actress.

1. The Third Hospital (2012)

Her first time being cast in a leading role, Sooyoung plays the role of Lee Eui Jin, a violinist. Set in the neurosurgery unit of a hospital, the tvN drama revolves around various situations that arise as the series explores the methods of neurosurgery and Oriental medicine, both vastly different practises with the common goal of healing patients. Sooyoung received praise from her co-actors Oh Ji Ho and Kim Seung Woo, and drew in the viewers with her natural display of emotions.

2. Dating Agency: Cyrano (2013)

In this romantic comedy, Sooyoung plays a dating expert, Gong Min Young, who works at a dating agency and helps people in finding love. Based on the 2010 film, Cyrano Agency, the series follows a dating agency that creates romantic scenarios for their clients, in order to raise enough money to save an old theatre. For this role, Sooyoung was praised for her lively portrayal of the character.

3. My Spring Days (2014)

Sooyoung’s character Lee Bom Yi in this MBC drama, receives a second chance at life after undergoing a heart transplant. Once a terminally ill patient, the character now lives each day to the fullest. ‘My Spring Days’ applies the concept of cellular memory, which is the medical hypothesis that recipients' personalities and habits become similar to those of their donors. Her role in this drama became a breakthrough performance for Sooyoung, earning her the ‘Best Best Actress in a Miniseries’ award at the 2014 MBC Drama Awards, as well as the ‘Excellence Award for Actress’ at the 2015 Korea Drama Awards.

4. Memories of a Dead End (2018)

A Korean-Japanese film, ‘Memories of a Dead End’ sees Sooyoung taking on the role of Yumi, a 29-year-old civil servant in a long-distance relationship with her fiancé who works in Japan. Yumi takes a trip to Japan to meet him, only to find out that he is marrying his new girlfriend. All alone in an unfamiliar city, Yumi embarks on a process of healing as she stays in a guesthouse named ‘End Point’. Based on Yoshimoto Banana’s novel of the same name, the film bagged a ‘Discovery of the Year Award’ for Sooyoung at the 2019 Jecheon International Music & Film Festival.

5. Run On (2020)

Following the love story of a former sprinter and subtitle translator, ‘Run On’ sees Sooyoung as Seo Dan Ah, the CEO of Dann Agency. Growing up in a family that was not very expressive, Dan Ah struggles with expressing her feelings in the right way, and grows through the series as she learns what it means to have real friends and true love.

Which of Sooyoung’s roles is your personal favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

