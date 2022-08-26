Happy Soyeon Day: Glancing at (G)I-DLE’s leader’s various solo endeavors feat. ‘My Teenage Girl’ and more

Soyeon is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer signed to Cube Entertainment. She first gained attention for competing in the television shows ‘Produce 101’ and ‘Unpretty Rapstar’ before debuting as a solo artist on November 5, 2017. On May 2, 2018, she debuted as the leader and main rapper of the girl group (G)I-DLE for whom she has written and produced most title songs.

In January 2016, Soyeon appeared as a representative trainee for Cube Entertainment in the first season of the girl group survival show, ‘Produce 101’. She remained a popular contestant throughout the show's run, peaking at 10th place on the fifth episode. However, she ranked at number 20 on the last episode and failed to become a member of the winning girl group, I.O.I. In July 2016, She appeared as a contestant in the third season of the rap competition show ‘Unpretty Rapstar’. The show finished with Jeon as the second runner-up, gaining three tracks on the show's final compilation album.

Even before becoming a part of (G)I-DLE, Soyeon had already gained quite a following for her unique and harsh rapping style along with her producing skills. Her high-pitched voice coupled with her strong dancing style, she didn’t seem like a trainee, she was already a performer even if she didn’t win the competitions.

After joining the group as a leader, she participated in a girl group project called Station Young for SM Station's X 0 alongside Red Velvet's Seulgi, Chungha, and GFriend's SinB. Station Young released their first song, ‘Wow Thing’, on September 28, 2018. It is a bright, R&B-influenced pop song, ‘Wow Thing’ puts the foursome's powerful vocals in the spotlight and showcases their dynamic through its accompanying music video. The song emphasizes self-love and confidence in one’s own actions, urging people to be positive while finding their own path.

Soyeon and fellow (G)I-DLE member Miyeon were approached by Riot Games to collaborate with American artists Jaira Burns and Madison Beer as part of a virtual girl group called K/DA for the multiplayer online battle arena video game ‘League of Legends’. K/DA officially debuted with the song ‘Pop/Stars’ during the 2018 League of Legends World Championship on November 3. The official music video for ‘Pop/Stars’ was released on the same day, reaching 30 million views on YouTube in five days, and 100 million in one month. The single release of the song reached number one on Billboard's World Digital Songs chart.

In 2020, she featured on DJ Hyo's or Hyoyeon from SNSD track ‘Dessert’ with rapper Loopy. The song is a jungle pop genre with bouncy beat and catchy moombahton rhythm, clever and memorable hook that uses various synthesizers, claps and whistles with a message of wanting a sweet love rather than difficult and complex and is expressed with dessert.

On June 16, 2021, Cube Entertainment announced that her first EP, ‘Windy’, was to be released on July 5, with ‘Beam Beam’ serving as the lead single. Soyeon won her first music program trophy at SBS MTV's ‘The Show’ on July 13. ‘Beam Beam’ was described as a pop-rock and hip hop genre song that expresses the sun's scorching rays. ‘Windy’ is an album released from the perspective of Soyeon's alter ego, a free soul like the wind, which contains songs of various genres and unique concepts.

Her last solo activity was of her being a mentor in MBC’s survival show called ‘My Teenage Girl’. It was intended to form a seven-member girl group with the potential to chart on Billboard. The contestants were put into age groups that specialize in vocals, rapping, and performance.The finale was broadcast live and announced the seven winners to form Classy.

