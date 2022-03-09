Happy SUGA Day: 5 reasons why we’re grateful for the BTS member

Born Min Yoongi, BTS’ second-eldest member SUGA turns 29 today! Also active under the alias Agust D, SUGA is a rapper, songwriter, and record producer. With over 100 songs attributed to him as a songwriter and producer by the Korea Music Copyright Association, his lyrics discuss themes that hit hard and true, and contain finessed storytelling.

SUGA has often talked about wanting to make music that is aimed at people in their 10s and 20s and tells their stories, something that people can relate to. His music speaks volumes and brings comfort and warmth to many, but in addition to his work, the list of reasons why we’re thankful for him is endless.

To celebrate BTS’ SUGA, Agust D, and Min Yoongi for who he is, today we’re taking a look at 5 (out of the many) reasons why we’re grateful for the BTS member.

His quiet confidence and courage

In every situation, BTS’ SUGA is certain to be there to instil confidence. Switching up his approach according to what might work best, whether with a playful joke or with a reassuring remark, SUGA has his members’ backs, as well as those of ARMYS.

There’s never any uncertainty when it comes to SUGA, for he is always there with just the right thing to say, or the most suitable action. An example of how SUGA displays his quiet confidence and courage, can be seen in the lyrics of his song ‘Burn It ft. MAX’, released under the name Agust D: “I hope you don’t forget that giving up decisively also counts as courage.”

His wisdom

SUGA’s might not always be the loudest in the room if you see him in interviews, but you can be sure that it will definitely ring clear and true. In an interview with Billboard, SUGA once shared, “I really want to say that everyone in the world is lonely and everyone is sad, and if we know that everyone is suffering and lonely, I hope we can create an environment where we can ask for help, and say things are hard when they’re hard, and say that we miss someone when we miss them.”

His caring nature

A pat on the back? An encouraging word? You can be sure SUGA will be there. Always dependable, he is never shy of showering his fellow BTS members with compliments, whether it was when he said to RM during an episode of ‘Run BTS’, “I appreciate your hard work as a leader,” or accompanying BTS’ eldest member Jin when he wants to go fishing together.

His straightforwardness

Not one to beat around the bush, SUGA always speaks his mind with clarity and self-assuredness. The BTS member has an inherent quality of being able to choose his words so as to best represent his thoughts: simple, straightforward, and to the point.

In a Weverse interview for the album ‘BE’, he spoke about not changing over the years, sharing, “I think it's because we don’t give it a big deal about success. For example, it's incredible to be ranked first on the Billboards, but there’s also this sense of, “Okay, and?”

His love for BTS

Just one example from among countless, SUGA made his fellow members as well as ARMY emotional, when he wrote in a letter to BTS, “What a relief that we are seven, what a relief that we are together.”

To BTS’ SUGA, the one who told us that it is okay to not have a dream, we remain eternally grateful.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: A trip down memory lane: Take a look at BTS’ SUGA's solo features with IU, Halsey, LeeSoRa & more

