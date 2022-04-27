Happy Sung Dong Il Day: Dissecting the veteran actor’s best roles featuring ‘Reply’ series and more

Sung Dong Il made his acting debut in theater in 1987, then was recruited at the 1991 SBS open talent auditions. He rose to fame as the comic, Jeolla dialect-speaking character ‘Red Socks’ in the television drama ‘Eun Shil’, though he later tried to fight typecasting by playing the son of a chaebol tycoon in ‘Love in 3 Colors’ and a university professor in March. Following years of supporting roles in TV, Sung Dong Il's film career was jump started by hit romantic comedy ‘200 Pounds Beauty’ in 2006. Subsequently, he became one of Korean cinema's most reliable supporting actors, displaying his comic skills and easy charm in films such as ‘Take Off’, ‘Foxy Festival’, ‘Children…’, ‘The Suicide Forecast’, and ‘The Client’.

Let’s take a look at some of the best dramas roles taken on by the comforting and amazing actor:-

‘Reply’ 1997, 1994, 1988

Known by his real name in the series, Sung Dong Il played a gruff but caring father and people fell in love with his sweet acting. In 1997, he was Shi Won's (Eunji) father and a baseball coach of the Busan Seagulls. In 1994, he was the coach of the baseball team Seoul Ssangdungi, and Na Jung's (Go Ah Ra) father and in 1988, he was a fraud and security specialist at a bank, Dong Il fell into debt after lending money to a friend who never paid it back. He struggled to provide for his family as he wanted while paying off the debt, but did his best to give everything he could to his children. He and his wife, Il Hwa, argue but love each other very deeply.

Miss Hammurabi

The series tells the story of the life of judges and the various disputes that they have to settle. The series was well-received by viewers for its fresh perspective on judges, as well as its honest depiction of adversities in modern-day Korean society. He played the character of Han Se Sang, a down-to-earth chief judge with years of experience and knowledge who understands the harsh realities of life.

Its Okay, That’s Love

Sung Dong Il played the role of Jo Dong Min, Hae Soo's (Gong Hyo Jin) senior colleague at the hospital and housemate, who also happens to be her first love. His wife and children are based in the United States, and he has an amicable relationship with his ex-wife and colleague, Young Jin. After he becomes the court-appointed psychiatrist to a convict, Jang Jae Beom, whom he later finds out is Jae Yeol's (Jo In Sung) brother, Dong Min sets out to find the truth behind the crime.

The Legend of the Blue Sea

Sung Dong Il played the antagonist Ma Dae Young/Yang Seung Gil who was a corrupt nobleman during the Joseon era who attempted to capture the mermaid. In the modern day, he is a murderer and fugitive who is dispatched by Ji Hyun to kill Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho). He is later revealed to be Chi Hyun's father. Ji Hyun and Dae Young have been partners since childhood. His acting in the drama was absolutely amazing as the antagonist!

