Sung Hanbin, who is better known as Hanbin, is the member and leader of the rookie K-pop group ZEROBASEONE. However, the artist’s journey to stardom has not been an easy one. Even after facing failures multiple times and being very close to giving up, he persevered. From an ordinary background dancer to leading a group, his path to success is nothing short of an inspiration. Let’s look back at the artists’s phenomenal careers from the start to the present day.

Born on June 13, 2001, in Cheonan, South Korea, Hanbin was passionate about dancing since middle school and won numerous competitions. The artist was particularly trained in wacking and tutting, which are street dance forms. Furthermore, he attended Dong-A University of Broadcasting and Arts, majoring in K-pop, which further honed his skills and prepared him for a career in the spotlight.

Hanbin's initial steps into the professional dance world saw him working as a backup dancer. His talent shone through as he performed for high-profile acts such as Wanna One and BTS. The artist can be seen with Wanna One during their Boomerang stage at SBS Gayo Daejeon in 2018. Meanwhile, Hanbin also appeared alongside BTS during the group’s Dionysus performance at the 2019 MMA Awards. These experiences showcased how impeccable his dance abilities were as K-pop groups are very particular about choosing background dancers.

In addition to his dance career, Han Bin worked as a dance instructor, sharing his expertise with aspiring dancers. His dedication to his craft and his ability to inspire others were evident during this period.

Advertisement

However, his dream of becoming an idol was left on the backburner for quite some time until he participated in the survival show Boys Planet in 2023. The show, designed to form a new K-pop boy group, put Hanbin's talents to the test in various singing, dancing, and performance challenges.

During the show, the artist quickly became a standout contestant. He showcased his all-rounder capabilities and leadership qualities, earning him a strong fanbase. His journey on the show culminated in him ranking second with a remarkable 1,888,414 votes, securing his place in the debut lineup of ZEROBASEONE.

ZEROBASEONE is comprised of nine members which include Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.​ Managed by WAKEONE, the group debuted with the EP Youth in the Shade, along with the title track, Bloom, for which the music video was also released in July 2023.

Advertisement

As the leader of the group, Hanbin played a crucial role in guiding the members and setting a positive tone for their activities. His leadership was characterized by a calm and kind demeanor. Moreover, his ability to maintain both seriousness and fun within the group has earned him the respect and admiration of both his peers and fans.

In conclusion, Sung Hanbin's journey from a backup dancer to the leader of ZEROBASEONE is a remarkable story of talent, hard work, and determination. His diverse skills, leadership qualities, and unwavering commitment to his craft have solidified his status in the K-pop industry and made him a role model for aspiring artists.

ALSO READ: How BTS' Jin charmingly negotiated for 1000 free hugs at HYBE instead of 50 for upcoming FESTA 2024 event