Happy SUNMI Day: Will the talented and gorgeous artist go on a date with you?

SUNMI is a South Korean singer, dancer and songwriter. She debuted in 2007 as a member of South Korean girl group Wonder Girls and left the group in 2010 to pursue her studies. After a three-year hiatus, SUNMI resumed her career as a soloist with her 2013 debut extended play, ‘Full Moon’, spawning the number two singles ‘24 Hours’ and ‘Full Moon’ on the national Gaon Digital Chart.

In 2015, SUNMI was announced to be resuming promotion with the Wonder Girls and remained with the group until their disbandment in 2017. She subsequently left JYP Entertainment and joined Makeus Entertainment (now known as Abyss Company), releasing the hit single ‘Gashina’. Her second extended play, ‘Warning’, was released in 2018 and produced two other hit singles: ‘Heroine’ and ‘Siren’.

Being the beautiful and sweet person she is, let’s see if you can come up with the best date you can possibly image to celebrate SUNMI’s birthday:-

Is SUNMI joining you on a date? Let us know in the comments below.