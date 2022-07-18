Happy Taemin Day: 5 K-pop idols who are fans of SHINee’s youngest member ft. TXT’s Taehyun, JEON SOMI & more

SHINee’s youngest member Taemin celebrates his birthday today! Often called ‘Idol’s Idol’, Taemin made his debut at a young age as a part of SHINee in May 2008. He went on to debut as a soloist in 2014, and then as a member of SuperM in 2019. On the occasion of the talented star’s birthday, we’re taking a look at a few of the many times that K-pop idols have spoken about their admiration for SHINee’s Taemin.

NCT’s Haechan

NCT member Haechan has often spoken about being a fan of SHINee’s Taemin. A truly lucky fan, Haechan got to learn the choreography for ‘IDEA’ from Taemin himself, and during the interaction, he made sure to tell the SHINee member that he knew he wanted to come to SM Entertainment after watching SHINee’s ‘Replay’.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun has been vocal about his love and admiration for Taemin. When his fellow member Soobin got to meet Taemin during his time as an MC for ‘Music Bank’, he took the opportunity to relay Taehyun’s love to the SHINee member, saying, “One of our members, Taehyun, dreamed of becoming a singer after watching you. So he asked me to give you this autographed album and this heartfelt letter to you.”

Sometime later, Taehyun also got to be the co-MC with Soobin and interviewed Taemin during the SHINee member’s appearance on ‘Music Bank’. A successful fan indeed!

JEON SOMI

During an interview, JEON SOMI was asked, “What kind of person do you want to be known as?”, she answered, “An everlasting Somi. It's far from over. Just like Taemin (SHINee) who is a role model and really big right now. I want to continue to perform greatly forever.”

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan

SEVENTEEN are well known to be SHINee’s fans. In particular, during an interview, member Jeonghan once mentioned Taemin as his favourite senior. He shared that Taemin’s growth and improvement could be seen from his debut album to the present, and that this was something that he himself wanted to learn.

BTS’ Jimin

BTS’ Jimin and SHINee’s Taemin are known to be close friends in the industry. During the 2016 KBS Song Festival, the two friends even shared the stage together for an electric performance. Jimin has also mentioned Taemin in the ‘Thanks To’ section for BTS’ albums.

Once, their common friend HA SUNGWOON told Taemin during a show, “When Jimin didn’t know you, he was a really big fan of you, hyung.”

