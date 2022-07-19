SHINee’s Key’s gift, special ‘Advice’ performance video & more; Here's how Taemin's birthday was celebrated

Taemin, the star who has taken over the hearts and minds of multiple fans and artists around the world celebrated his 29th birthday on July 18, 2022. Shawols (SHINee World, the group’s fandom), saw through multiple fan projects, donation drives and listening parties. Here’s how SHINee member Key and the star himself rang in the day.

An always supportive hyung to the youngest of the group, the ‘BAD LOVE’ singer was wondering about what gift to buy to commemorate Taemin turning 29 and asked the birthday boy himself. Honest to the core and especially to his fellow group member, Taemin talked about a treasured item owned by Key that he seems to have had his eyes on for a long time. After little thought, Taemin asked for a Bottega bag to which a flustered Key carefully turned around the spotlight on the ‘IDEA’ singer, claiming that something was wrong with his eyes. He sighed in succession to express his adorable save from the trouble.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment had a special gift ready for the fans as they shared a never-seen-before performance video of Taemin dancing to his hit track ‘Advice’. The song has found a very appreciated place in the discography of the K-pop superstar and the new release only brought back all the memories and adoration for it.

Last but surely not the least, Taemin himself gave back to his fans by putting up a cute picture of his pet cat, Kkong, thanking everyone for their wishes. Meanwhile, Taemin is expected to return from his mandatory military enlistment in four months!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope, SEVENTEEN, aespa, Super Junior, SF9 & more: July 2022 K-Pop Comeback & Debuts schedule