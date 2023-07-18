Happy Taemin Day: Top 5 dance performances that displays SHINee member’s dynamic style

Taemin is part of the popular 2nd gen K-pop group SHINee. The appearance of SHINee was novel, shocking, and innovative in many ways. In addition, in just 15 years, the various musical performances, commercial strategies, and industrial visions of K-pop that were initially presented by SHINee, which has now become the global norm. It is not exaggeration to say that the youngest member, Taemin, has achieved results comparable to those of SHINee by incorporating a sensual and complex artist side into his solo activities that he did not exhibit in the group SHINee. Taemin has established himself as one of the most stylish and significant performers in K-pop since releasing experimental songs like Move and Advice, which began with the single Danger.

Taemin as a dancer:

While he is a great vocalist, his strength also lies in dancing. From the beginning, he has shown his talent in dance through group dances but he received true recognition as a solo artist. Starting with Danger, people got to know how his style is dynamic yet graceful. Using dancing styles like hip-hop, contemporary and many others. There are many reasons why Taemin is regarded as one of the best dancers in K-pop. One of the primary reasons is his specialized capacity and accuracy in his movement. He is likewise known for his exceptional style and imagination in his movement, which separates him from different artists in the business. He is well-known for his precise movements and the ease with which he can perform challenging dance routines.

Here are the top 5 dance performances of SHINee’s Taemin:

Move:

One of his most popular tracks, Move proved to also be the right song to show Taemin’s idea of sensual dance with female dancers, leaving no doubt on mastering the androgynous style and expressions. While the dance looks easy, it’s all about body control and being aware of expelling the right amount of energy in the performance. This choreography became one of the trendiest dances at the time.

Want:

One of the most famous performances, Taemin’s Want in the royal blue outfit with leather harnesses showed his ability to make performances incredibly easy and fun. With amazing expressions in tow, he went on to show off his lean frame dancing beautifully to the addicting tune.

Just Me and You:

In a special performance, Taemin indulged in a contemporary style to share a heartbreaking story that brought feelings to the hearts of the viewers.

Idea:

A dark concept with many dancers- Taemin brought about yet another banger with Idea as he performed beautifully and used his body to express a story in the music video and other performances.

Advice:

Like his previous solo releases, Advice has a unique approach as well. Taemin takes his solo comeback seriously and uses the opportunity to share his feelings in different ways. His unique dance styles create trends across the industry, allowing his junior idols to learn and pick the style from him.

