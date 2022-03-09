Happy Taeyeon Day: A rundown of the various genres conquered by the angelic vocalist featuring ‘I’ and more

Taeyeon debuted as a member of girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of the most popular K-pop groups worldwide. She has since participated in other SM Entertainment projects, including Girls' Generation-TTS, SM the Ballad, Girls' Generation-Oh!GG, and Got the Beat.

Taeyeon released her debut extended play ‘I’ in 2015, which includes the number-one titular single on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2016, she released the number-one SM Station single ‘Rain’, followed by her second extended play ‘Why’, which peaked atop the Gaon Album Chart. Her debut studio album, ‘My Voice’ (2017), yielded the top-five singles ‘11:11’, ‘Fine’ and ‘Make Me Love You’.

Let’s take a look at various Taeyeon’s solo tracks on this joyous occasion:-

I (2015)- Pop rock

Her debut single, ‘I’ was a complete success and why wouldn’t it be? It was the first time fans got to see her skills as a soloist! It is a pop rock song that resembled many American singers’ style at the time. The lyrics of the song were written in an autobiographical narrative. It intended to speak from Taeyeon's point of view on being a celebrity and, in the singer's own words, ‘about being yourself in a freer way, while moving on from hard and frustrating times’. The singer has also said that she wanted the song to express a ‘Music is my life’ feeling.

Spark (2019)- Alternative Soul Pop

The poppy track still remains in our minds for the pumping bass and Taeyeon’s unusually deep voice that conquered hearts at the time of release. It was described as an alternative soul pop song incorporating intense melody with emotions and Taeyeon's overwhelming vocals and the lyrics contain various metaphors that express her identity. Compared to her previous soulful and emotional tracks, this one had a different feel as she takes ownership of her talents and shows off her confidence in the lyrics as well as the music composition.

Four Seasons (2019)- Reggae Ballad

The song is described as a ballad with an instrumental structure that is centered on acoustic guitars. It compares the ups and downs of love to the four seasons. The mature themes, head-bopping instrumental and emotive lyrics creates a unique atmosphere- something only Taeyeon is able to achieve. The song feels luxurious and velvety as it blends reggae and ballad very well.

What Do I Call You? (2020)- R&B Pop

The song is characterized by a minimalistic and rhythmic melody created by unique instruments. Its lyrics are about a girl with lingering feelings for someone after a breakup. She took inspiration from the 2004 cult classic ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ as she channeled the feelings into the lyrics as someone who tries to forget about her feelings for her ex.

Weekend (2021)- Disco/City Pop

One of the most unique tracks by Taeyeon, musically, the song is described as a disco and city pop song characterized by guitar and retro synth sounds with lyrics about ‘wanting to freely go on a trip during the weekend’. The song perfectly describes the difficult life of a young working person who only looks forward to the weekend as they get to live a stressful life for the two days.

INVU (2022)- House/Synth Pop

Arguably one of the best tracks created by Taeyeon, ‘INVU’ is an easy-listening track that talks of Taeyeon not being able to move on and so she ‘envies’ the person for being able to easily move on, implying that the person’s feelings were shallow and she loved them with her entire heart. Despite the heavy lyrics, synth instrumentals add a unique flair to the addicting song.

As we see a snippet of Taeyeon’s unique musicality, it truly shows how much effort she puts in to give her fans something different all the time. With her music just growing over the years, we hope to see her try new genres that would suit her angelic vocals.

