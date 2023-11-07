Happy THE8 Day: From Dreams Come True to Hai Cheng; Pick your favorite song by SEVENTEEN member

Xu Minghao, popularly known as The8, is a Chinese singer and dancer who is actively based in South Korea. He is a prominent member of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN and is also part of its subunit, the Performance Team. In 2019, he made his official solo debut and took on the role of one of the two dance mentors in the Chinese reality competition series Youth With You.

The8’s endeavors as a solo artist

The8 embarked on his solo journey with the release of his debut single Dreams Come True on June 9, 2019. Subsequently, he announced and released his second single, Falling Down, on May 8, 2020. On April 8, 2021, The8 unveiled his third single, Side by Side, which made a swift impact when it was released on April 13, 2021, in both Chinese and Korean versions.

Moreover, on May 4, 2021, The8 dropped a single titled Mom's Missed Call in collaboration with his fellow SEVENTEEN member Wen Junhui. Notably, all copyright proceeds from this release are earmarked for assisting children left behind in China, as part of the Dandelion Philanthropy Music Project in partnership with the Chinese Children's Charity Association. Continuing his solo endeavors, on March 18, 2022, The8 released the Chinese single Hai Cheng.

In a remarkable display of his artistic abilities beyond his stage performances, The8 recently entranced audiences. 11 of his paintings were prominently featured at the prestigious StART Art Fair, which was held at London's Saatchi Gallery on October 11, 2023.

Though he earned widespread acclaim for his vibrant performances and creative input to SEVENTEEN's music, The8 has discretely nurtured his artistic skills over the years. While his fans, known as CARATs, have long appreciated his artwork, the StART Art Fair offered an official acknowledgment of his artistic pursuits, allowing a wider and more diverse audience to experience and celebrate his creations.

