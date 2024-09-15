'Happy to have friend like Heungsoo': Kim Go Eun shares thoughts on having real life male friend during Love in the Big City premiere at TIFF

Love in the Big City premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 13. The cast and crew attended the premiere of the film at the prestigious film festival. Star cast Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun attended the event. Kim Go Eun was also spotted sporting a buzz cut raising anticipation for her new project.

On September 13, the crew and cast of Love in the Big City attended the premiere of their film at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. At the red carpet, the film's leading lady Kim Go Eun was asked about her opinion on having a real-life male friend like shown in the film. The actress replied that it is possible for her to have a good male friend. She added that she'd be happy to have a good male friend like Heungsoo (played by Noh Sang Hyun).

Love in the Big City is set to hit the South Korean theatres on October 2.

Love in the Big City is written by Park Sang Young, and the novel has been nominated for the Booker Prize and the International Dublin Literary Prize. The story is not only loved by domestic fans but is enjoyed overseas as well. The writer is also involved with the script of the film.

The movie has been directed by Lee Eon Hee, who is also known for The Killer's Shopping List and Missing.

The story revolves around a young gay man in Korea. He befriends Jae Hee, a fellow French major who will be played by Kim Go Eun. The two share their love life with each other and eventually move in together. When Jae Hee gets married, the man feels a sense of loss. The character of Heung Soo will be played by Noh Sang Hyun. The book jumps back and forth in time as it lays out the life of the unnamed protagonist. The novel deals with many sedative topics like love, HIV and heartbreak.

