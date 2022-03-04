Happy TXT Day: 5 iconic moments of the boys ft. their record-breaking debut, 2020 MMA dance break & more

Boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER turns 3 today! Also abbreviated as TXT, the group debuted under BIGHIT MUSIC on March 4, 2019, with five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. Read as ‘tomorrow by together’, the meaning of their name refers to five individuals, coming together under one dream, in hopes of building a better tomorrow. As they celebrate three years as a group today, we’re taking a trip down memory lane and looking at 5 iconic TOMORROW X TOGETHER moments.

1. Their Record-Breaking Debut

The first boy band to debut under BIGHIT MUSIC in six years, anticipation was extremely high for TOMORROW X TOGETHER. They debuted with their EP ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’, with the lead single breaking the record for the most viewed K-pop debut music video with 24 hours for a boy group, and also becoming the most-liked K-pop debut music video in 24 hours. The album itself debuted at number 1 on both the Gaon Album chart, as well as Billboard’s World Albums chart, making it the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group.

2. Blue Hour era

Released in October 2020, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s third EP ‘Minisode1: Blue Hour’ debuted at number 3 on the Gaon Album chart, and ranked number 1 on the Billboard World Albums chart. The EP offers the perfect balance of unique and refreshing, and, alongside the title track ‘Blue Hour’, also contains some absolute gems like ‘We Lost The Summer’ and ‘Ghosting’.

A special mention from TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘Blue Hour’ era: the group’s iconic dance break at the 2020 MMAs!

3. Genre Shift with ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second studio album, ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ was released in May 2021, and marked the beginning of a new series in their discography. The lead single ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ was co-written by BTS’ RM, and featured singer Seori’s vocal, making the track TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first collaborative effort since their debut. The title track is powerful and catchy, adding just the right amount of catharsis with its bridge. In particular, the album showcases the members’ songwriting and producing skills beautifully.

At the time of writing, ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ is spending its 39th consecutive week on the Billboard World Albums chart, extending its own record as the longest-charting album released in 2021.

4. 2021 Men of the Year (GQ Japan)

In November 2021, TOMORROW X TOGETHER was selected as GQ Japan’s 2021 Men of the Year. By winning this ‘Pop Icon’ award, the group became the only foreign celebrity to be included in the list in 2021 by the leading fashion magazine.

5. 2022 Hero of the Year (NME Awards)

Their most recent achievement, TOMORROW X TOGETHER was named ‘Hero of the Year’ in March 2022, by the United Kingdom’s NME Awards. With this, the group becomes the first Korean artist to ever receive this honour.

