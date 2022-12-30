Happy V Day: Here’s 5 record-breaking solo tracks of BTS’ charming prince feat. Winter Bear and more

On December 30, BTS’ V celebrated his birthday and the ARMYs joined along. To celebrate V's birthday on December 30th, fans are making V Road by holding colorful birthday celebration events where V's image can be found everywhere on large screens and billboards throughout Seoul. NUNA V, announced that it would add a large LED advertisement to a building with the Japanese fan club 'Taetae Universe' (BTSV_JPN) as a 7th birthday project. More than 100 videos of V's beautiful appearance are broadcast every day. V's Birthday:

In addition, the front of the 7-Eleven HYBE store was wrapped in an advertisement, and a place for fans to gather together to celebrate their birthday was prepared. At cafes in Seoul, Tokyo and Dubai, sculptures and photo zones celebrating V's birthday were installed. In Myeong-dong, Seoul, the jacket of V's first solo self-composed song 'Scenery' was decorated with a large balloon that made V's appearance, drawing attention. In addition, through a lottery, 6 people are given a hotel accommodation voucher as a gift. V's Birthday Project: As the second event, 'Winter Vine' (winterVVine1230) prepared a birthday celebration event at the Primera display board in Myeong-dong. In addition, a congratulatory message was sent to the electronic display board of Youngpoong Book Center in Hongdae along with various images of V. The 4th prepared gift was a celebration event on the large LED screen of Sinchon Hyundai Department Store's UPLEX building, and the 5th event to decorate 21 large screens installed in the underground passage leading to Sinchon Hyundai Department Store. The fan page 'Watercolor' (V_Pintor) delivers birthday wishes to the large LED sign board on the outdoor wall of Sinchon Hyundai Department Store and 21 LCD billboards installed in the connecting passage on the first basement floor. He also donated money to the animal protection group 'My Love Go', saying, "I hope our lovely puppy friends will spend a healthy and warm winter." 'itsmefann' also installs screen advertisements in 4 transfer passageways in Hongik University Station and runs Instagram feed advertisements. BTS' V's achievement: BTS V was selected as the 'Hottest Moment of 2022' that shone this year at 'Grammy' and 'MTV', proving explosive topicality and global popularity. At the '64th Grammy Awards' held in April, V showed off his shining presence among numerous pop stars and received attention from all over the world. Grammy and MTV concluded 2022 and cited V's performance at the Grammy Awards as one of the best moments. They started their relationship with the Grammys by participating as a presenter at the '61st Grammy Awards' in 2019 with BTS. At the '64th Annual Grammy Awards' held last April, they performed a stage performance face-to-face with an audience for the first time and received rave reviews. Here are some songs by V :- Christmas Tree (OST for Our Beloved Summer)

The original soundtrack for the romance drama Our Beloved Summer ‘Christmas Tree’, starring Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik, V’s close friend, became a popular track as soon as it got released. Coupled with V’s baritone voice and soft instrumental, the song was beautiful and smooth. The song harmonizes with the acoustic guitar melody, and the minimal instrument composition makes V's tone and emotion stand out even more. Even in the 2022 'Wrapped' year-end data announced by Spotify, it is the most streamed K-OST in 2022 and the 8th most streamed K-POP in the world, receiving a lot of love. After recording the most streamed K-OST in 2020 and 2021 with Sweet Night on Spotify, V proved the reputation of ‘RECORD MAKER V’ by breaking the record for the most streamed K-OST for three consecutive years. Sweet Night (OST for Itaewon Class)

The OST for the slice of life romance drama Itaewon Class starring Kim Da Mi and Park Seo Joon, another close friend of V marked the first solo OST track for him. is a self-composed song that V participated in writing, composing, producing, and singing. It's not a carol song, but V's warm and soft vocals seem to remind you of the warm atmosphere of Christmas. After its release, 'Sweet Night' topped various domestic and international charts. It debuted at No. 1 on the US iTunes Top Song Chart for the first time in Korea, and achieved the feat of entering No. 1 simultaneously in the US and UK. He proved his ability as a singer-songwriter by winning the 'BEST OST Award' of 'APAN STAR AWARDS 2020', and was awarded the 'Most Streamed Drama OST Category' for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021 by Spotify Wrapped. It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas (Song Cover)

On December 24th, V released 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' as a surprise Christmas present for fans. V's cover of 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' is one of the most beloved Christmas classics since its first release in 1951, and has been loved by Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Bublé. V, who usually enjoys listening to jazz, uses his rich and deep voice in this cover song to bring out the unique warmth of jazz, while creating a different atmosphere from the original song to give fans a special gift. After the video was released, it became a popular video in more than 46 countries and maintains the #1 spot on 'Music videos trending worldwide' for two days in a row. Currently, the YouTube video for 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' has 9.8 million views and is looking at 10 million views. Winter Bear

It is V's first English self-composed song, and V directly participated in composing it. Written in English by V with BTS member RM, the song starts with a lyrical acoustic guitar melody and is a warm emotional song with V's low-pitched tone flowing softly throughout the song. The music video for the self-composed song "Winter Bear" by V of the group BTS had surpassed 100 million views. Snow Flower