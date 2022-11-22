Happy Woozi Day: Let’s take a look at the best songs created by SEVENTEEN’s resident producer

He has written and composed most of SEVENTEEN’s songs but the first song he composed and wrote as a SEVENTEEN member was Adore U

Woozi is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and producer under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN and the leader of Vocal Team. He is also part of the special sub-unit, 'Leaders'. Aside from his work as a soloist and with Seventeen, Woozi has also written for other K-pop artists such as NU'EST W, Ailee, I.O.I and Chanyeol. From a young age, Woozi studied classical music and learned to play the clarinet and other band instruments. He successfully auditioned for Pledis Entertainment and met labelmate Bumzu, a frequent collaborator on music production. Here are some brilliant songs created by Woozi :-

It is the lead single of the extended play ‘17 Carat’. It has been described as a funky pop song about a teenage boy trying to navigate through puppy love. It marks the beginning of the group's trilogy composed of the singles Adore U, Mansae and Pretty U about a boy meeting, falling in love and asking out a girl. The song was the ultimate K-Pop song and is still etched in the hearts of Carats. This was also the beginning of Woozi’s decorated discography as a producer, composer and songwriter.

The heartfelt song is from another EP called ‘Going Seventeen’ and is sung by the vocal unit of SEVENTEEN, consisting of Woozi, DK, Seungkwan, Joshua and Jeonghan. The song addresses their loved one who has now left them and they are both heartbroken and this song serves as a love letter where they poured their true feelings. They request their lover to cry and feel their feelings too but to not hide from them. The heartbreak can be heard and it is truly an emotional experience.

Circles

It is a b-side track from SEVENTEEN’s fourth album repackage SECTOR 17. A lyrical ballad, the song conveys the message that music can mitigate the sadness and pushes us to face our challenges together. The song garnered popularity upon release and again a month later following the culmination of the group’s North American Tour, BE THE SUN. During a show, Woozi talked about how much the song meant to him and it was an open letter to Wonwoo, his other members, Carats and himself. The song hits you in the feels as they sing of always being together.

Smile Flower

The meaning of the title is a traditional Korean expression which symbolizes how a smile blooms into laughter on your face. The literal translation of this expression is ‘smiling flower’ or ‘laughing flower’, which may sound a little strange if you say it in English, but in Korean this beautiful and untranslatable expression captures the movement from a smile to a laugh and how laughter and happiness can take over your whole body. The song itself is a love letter to Carats and acts as encouragement. One can feel the emotions that the members wanted to show to their fans.

Downpour- I.O.I

The single is the act's final project together after rising to fame in 2016 and becoming one of Korea's most popular acts of the year. Written and composed by Woozi, the song was a goodbye to their fans and each other as they went their separate ways. The song's accompanying music video featured documentary-style footage of the I.O.I members throughout their year together. The group was formed through the Korean television program Produce 101 in 2016, and the 11 members were picked from 101 trainees aiming to be K-pop stars. The group's name I.O.I is an acronym for "Ideal of Idol," which emphasizes the member's expertise and potential as some of the top K-pop idol trainees of 2016.

Ruby (Woozi)

It is the first solo release by Woozi. As expected from SEVENTEEN’s main producer, he participated in all aspects of production, including lyrics, composition, and arrangement, adding unrivaled musical color and emotions to his solo debut. This all-English pop-rock song compares the enchantment that comes with being captivated by a jewel to falling for a girl. It showcases and highlights his flaming vocals on the backdrop of a symphonic rock melody. He also wrote the song for Carats, to show his side as a singer. Ruby is also the second installment of SEVENTEEN’s ‘The Thirteen Tapes’ project, where all thirteen members are said to release a solo mixtape showing their own individuality and colors as solo artists.

