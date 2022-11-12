Happy Xiaoting Day: How Kep1er’s alluring dancer took the world by storm with her ISAC performance

Xiaoting participated in Produce Camp 2020 (also known as Chuang 2020). She was eliminated in episode four at rank 80. In July, it was revealed that Xiaoting would be participating in Girls Planet 999 as a member of C-Group. Her initial rank was C01, and her first Planet Top 9 rank was P03. She was the only contestant to remain in first place in her group for the entire season, as well as one of the few contestants to never leave the Planet Top 9. Xiaoting finished in 9th place with 700,663 points and 425,464 votes, debuting as a member of Kep1er. Xiaoting was a competitive ballroom and modern dancer, having won a gold medal in a modern dance sport competition in Shanghai, as well as ranking sixth globally in a British competition.

About the group:

The group is composed of nine members: Kim Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Kim Dayeon, Seo Young Eun, Kang Yeseo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting. They made their official debut on January 3, 2022, with the extended play (EP) First Impact. Before the show began, several group members had already been active in the entertainment industry. Choi Yujin made her debut in the Cube Entertainment girl group CLC on March 19, 2015 with the group's extended play (EP) First Love; she was on hiatus from CLC due to activities with Kep1er until their disbandment. In 2010, Kang Yeseo was a member of the girl group CutieL before joining Busters from 2019 to 2020.

Kep1er:

Kim Dayeon participated in Produce 48 in 2018, representing CNC Entertainment. Mashiro Sakamoto, a trainee at JYP Entertainment from 2016 to 2018, appeared in the first episode of the Mnet reality survival show Stray Kids as part of the female trainee team, but did not progress past the first episode. Following Produce 48, Dayeon left CNC Entertainment and signed with Stardium Entertainment, only to leave once more after her debut plans fell through.

On February 21, 2022, it was confirmed that Kep1er will participate in the second season of the Mnet reality competition show Queendom, scheduled to premiere in March 2022. On June 20, 2022, Kep1er released their second EP Doublast, with ‘Up!’ serving as the lead single. On August 3, 2022, Kep1er released their first Japanese single Fly-Up, featuring ‘Wing Wing’ as lead track. It was released on September 7, 2022. On September 23, 2022, Kep1er released the promotional single ‘Sugar Rush’ through Universe Music. On October 13, 2022, Kep1er released their third EP Troubleshooter with ‘We Fresh’ serving as the lead single.

ISAC:

The Idol Star Athletics Championships is a South Korean television program which aired for the first time in 2010. The program features celebrities, most notably Korean pop idols singers and groups, which compete in multi-sport events. The show is broadcast by MBC. On September 9th, part 1 of the MBC entertainment program '2022 Chuseok Special Idol Star Championships' (hereafter ISAC) was broadcast.

On this day, DKZ’s Jaechan, P1Harmony’s Intak, YOUNITE’s Eunsang, and WEi’s Kim Donghan participated in the dance sports men's division. In the women's division, NMIXX’s Seolyun, Billlie’s Tsuki, Kwon Eunbi, and Kep1er’s Xiaoting performed individually. The participant who drew the most attention in the women's division was Xiaoting, known as a former dance sports player. Shao Ting, who performed her rumba and cha-cha-cha, drew a standing ovation from the judges with a flawless performance. As expected from the scoring results, Shaoting won the gold medal with an overwhelming score.

The performance:

Being a trained dancer, she was able to bring a unique experience compared to the rest of the participants. From the beginning, as she walks in with shopping bags, dressed as the iconic Audrey Hepburn character from ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’ and once she changes outfit, she is a blast to watch. She takes over the stage with her sharp moves, twists, turns and just overall charisma. She is absolute perfection from start to end, which tells you why she was the winner!

Xiaoting's feelings on the performance:

Xiaoting expressed her feelings about winning the gold medal in the dance sports section of the ISAC. She said, "I've been doing dance sports since I was little. I did it for about 6 years and while preparing for this comeback, I had to practice for ‘ISAC’ as well. I practiced for a week alone in the practice room at night after the group schedule was over." Xiaoting said, "I was worried because it's been a long time since I've been dancing, but I practiced to the best of my ability. I felt good because the members cheered me on a lot. We will continue to show various charms in the future."

She was definitely the hidden ace of Kep1er as she ripped through the stage with her gorgeous moves and amazing expressions.