Happy Yang Se Jong Day: From Doona! to Still 17, here's why he is the perfect Boy-Next-Door of K-drama world

K-drama actors are famous for their incredible range in playing different characters. One actor who truly shines in this regard is Yang Se Jong, who has captured the hearts of many with his charming portrayal of the Boy-Next-Door. Whether it's in dramas like Doona! or Still 17, Yang Se Jong has left a lasting impression on the K-drama industry. With his adorable smile and exceptional acting skills, he perfectly embodies the ideal combination of charisma and authenticity that makes him the ultimate choice for lovable guy next door roles.

Here are top dramas to watch of the talented actor for the boy next door feels:

Your heartwarming neighbor in Doona!

Based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs, Doona! is a romantic drama that unfolds the story of Lee Doo Na (played by Suzy), a retired K-pop idol, and Won Jun (played by Yang Se Jong), an ordinary university student.

They meet when Won Jun moves into a shared house. Doo Na has the entire house near the university to herself, while Won Jun, her neighbor, chooses the shared house with other university students to avoid the difficulties of a long commute.

The narrative takes an intriguing turn as Doo Na initially mistakes Won Jun for her sasaeng fan, and Won Jun remains unaware of her identity. As they navigate this initial misunderstanding, both characters grow curious about each other, leading to a gradual development of mutual affection.

Yang Se Jong takes on the role of Lee Won Jun, a typical university student whose world is disrupted when Doo Na, a former idol, enters his life. Despite their differences, Won Jun's warm-hearted nature draws them closer. While the charismatic former idol may seem out of his league, Won Jun's genuine qualities become a source of comfort for Doo Na, who is dealing with her own challenges.

As Won Jun navigates the complexities of his feelings, trying to win over his teenage crush, Kim Jin Ju (played by Shin Ha Young), he unintentionally falls for Doo Na. Yang Se Jong's portrayal of a shy and caring friend living next door to Doo Na sets the standard for an ideal partner. In the narrative, Doo Na, leading a reclusive life, relies on Won Jun for support, and their blossoming romance becomes a heartwarming element that captivates the audience.

During a press conference for the series, director Lee Jung Hyo, famed for the K-drama hit Crash Landing on You, described the story as "the intertwining lives of two young souls from contrasting worlds." Lee commended Yang Se Jong's portrayal of Won Jun, a character still in the process of self-discovery, noting that Se Jong embodied the character so completely that it felt like more than just acting.

Supportive sweetheart in Still 17

First love can be incredibly memorable, and Still 17 takes that sentiment to a whole new level. In this series, Yang Se Jong portrays the eccentric yet talented designer Gong Woo Jin. He becomes so engrossed in his work that he forgets to shave for weeks and isolates himself like a hermit.

However, there was a time when Woo Jin was sweet and carefree until he was traumatized by the sight of his first love falling into a coma after what he believes was a deliberate accident. Thirteen years later, his first love, Woo Seo Ri (played by Shin Hye Sun), awakens to discover herself as a 30-year-old woman who still feels like a teenager.

Gong Woo Jin and Woo Seo Ri share a living space, and despite Woo Jin's occasional cold demeanor, he doesn't shy away from revealing his vulnerable and sweet side, bringing a boy-next-door charm to his character. The sweet interactions and caring scenes between Woo Jin and Seo Ri are always heartwarming to watch, showcasing their support for each other as they navigate the journey of healing.

Talented chef turned perfect boyfriend in Temperature of Love/ Degree of Love

The 2017 K-drama is a delightful blend of romance and food, offering a unique love story where a determined young man encounters a woman grappling with career challenges. He falls for her, but their relationship faces hurdles due to the age difference and divergent points in their careers.

Yang Se Jong shines not just with his boy-next-door charm and sweet smile but also brings to life a distinctive male lead — one characterized by unwavering love, strong convictions, and exceptional culinary skills. He becomes the epitome of the modern woman's fantasy, a prince charming that one hopes to meet at least once in a lifetime.

In Temperature of Love, Yang Se Jong's stellar performance elevates the on-screen chemistry with Seo Hyun Jin, setting the drama's emotional temperature on fire. His outstanding portrayal earned him several accolades, with the Best New Actor award at the Baeksang Arts Awards standing out as one of the most significant acknowledgments of his talent.

Bonus: Quirky but talented doctor in Dr. Romantic

In Yang Se Jong's official acting debut, he captured the hearts of many with his charismatic portrayal of Do In Beom in Dr. Romantic. Despite being part of the supporting cast, his talent and potential shone brightly alongside established actors like Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Han Suk Kyu. The drama, a favorite among those who enjoy medical storylines, blends elements of romance and the emotional weight one carries. It not only offers a glimpse into the cool side of a surgeon's life but also delves into the personal struggles they face.

Even as the main couple changes in the second season, viewers can still relish a special appearance by Yang Se Jong, underscoring the significance of this drama in his career. For those unfamiliar with his earlier work, this presents a chance to witness Yang Se Jong as a cool and quirky doctor in the first and second seasons of this popular medical series.

