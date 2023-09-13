Happy Yeonjun Day: Top 5 fashion moments from TXT’s 4th gen it boy

Yeonjun is one of the members of the K-pop boy band TXT. The group is under HYBE which is also home to global superstar BTS. Yeonjun, who is known as an all-rounder in the industry, is also famous for his fashionable vibe and confident personality among fans. He has made several appearances alongside TXT at various music and fashion events donning spectacular outfits for the occasion. Let's have a look.

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

TXT recently made their first-ever appearance on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. Yeonjun wore a custom Dior jacket and matching wide-leg pants along with orange-dyed hair. He accessorized the outfit with a lily of valley brooch from the luxury brand.

At Lady Dior Celebrations in Seoul

Yeonjun was seen wearing one of the outfits from the luxury brand's winter 2023 collection. He wore a matching co-ord set in the sky blue color paired with black boots and a white shirt.

Denim on denim look at SBS Inkigayo

Pieces of Denim will always be an evergreen part of the fashion world. It is versatile and dynamic in style. Take inspiration from this denim-on-denim look from the IT boy to look uber cool at your next hangout session.

The grass is greener on the other side

Bored of wearing those monotonous colors again and again and you're looking for a change. Take inspiration from the IT boy to go for a brighter color cardigan this winter season.

Out on the streets for a coffee run

Speak your style even if you are casually out on the streets, exploring the city, or catching up with your friends. Yeonjun is really vibing and looks effortlessly.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2023: TXT debut Back For More with Anitta; Watch the electrifying performance HERE