Happy Yoo In Na Day: Looking back at the ‘Goblin’ star’s best roles over the years

Yoo In Na is a South Korean actress and DJ. After supporting roles in ‘High Kick! Through the Roof’ (2009–10) and ‘Secret Garden’ (2010), she rose to fame as the lead actress in ‘Queen and I’ (2012), which led to a supporting role in ‘My Love from the Star’ (2013–14). She is also known for her roles in ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ (2016–17), one of the highest rated cable television series in South Korea and ‘Touch Your Heart’ (2019).

She played the role of Sunny/Kim Sun. She is the attractive owner of a chicken restaurant who hires Ji Eun Tak. The Grim Reaper begins to fall in love with her, and she soon returns his affection, although she is constantly confused by the Grim Reaper's (Lee Dong Wook) constant social awkwardness. In her past life, it is revealed that she was the younger sister of General Kim Shin and she became the queen upon marrying King Wang Yeo (now the Grim Reaper). The couple were happily in love until the eunuch began to warp the mind of the king. When Wang Yeo tried to exile his loyal general Kim Shin, she supported her brother as he stood up to the king's ridiculous order and was executed as a result.

‘Touch Your Heart’

Oh Yoon Seo, a top star who loses her fame after getting embroiled in a drug scandal with a third-generation chaebol. In order to make a comeback by starring in a famous writer's project, she gets field experience in law by posing as Jung Rok's (Lee Dong Wook) secretary. Here, she was a sweet yet spoiled celebrity who was hardworking and a nice person at heart. Her clumsy and innocent personality made her a fan favorite!

‘Snowdrop’

She played the role of Kang Cheong Ya (34 years old), a charismatic and skilled surgeon at a university hospital. Her birth name is Kim Eun Hye. Here, she was a strong and malicious person who only cared about revenge and that made her cold-hearted. Fans loved her versatility as she went from the sweet Oh Yeon Seo in ‘Touch Your Heart’ to the fiery commander in ‘Snowdrop’.

‘Secret Garden’

One of her earlier roles, Yoo In Na played the role of Im Ah Young, Ra Im's (Ha Ji Won) best friend who shares a loft with her. She works at the department store Joo Won (Hyun Bin) owns. While she didn’t have a big role, her presence was definitely felt. She cared about her friend and took care of her.

