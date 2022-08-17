Happy Yoo Seung Ho Day: Exploring the talented actor’s best roles featuring ‘Memorist’ and more

Happy Birthday to actor Yoo Seung Ho! Born in 1993, the talented star turns 29 today. Beginning his career as a child actor in the year 2000 with the drama ‘Daddy Fish’, Yoo Seung Ho has already been in the industry for over two decades. Soon after, he rose to fame with his first movie, ‘The Way Home’, leading him to be dubbed the ‘Nation’s Little Brother’.

Throughout his career, Yoo Seung Ho has steadily displayed his growth as an actor, transitioning smoothly from child roles to teen ones, and soon taking on more mature projects. The actor’s roster spans a variety of genres, from legal dramas to romance and comedy, and even historical projects. On the occasion of Yoo Seung Ho’s birthday today, we’re taking a look at a few of the actor’s recent roles, which display his talent and versatility.

My Strange Hero (2018-2019)

In this drama, Yoo Seung Ho stars as Kang Bok Soo, a troublemaker who gets wrongly expelled from a prestigious but discriminatory high school. Nine years later, he is readmitted to the school, where he launches his plan of taking revenge, while also working towards receiving his high school diploma. The show saw Yoo Seung Ho joined by Cho Bo Ah and Kwak Dong Yeon in main roles.

Memorist (2020)

Based on a webtoon of the same name, ‘Memorist’ follows Yoo Seung Ho as Dong Baek, a detective in the police force who has the ability to read people’s memories. The secrets surrounding Dong Baek’s troubled past unravel as he tries to solve a murder mystery.

Moonshine (2021-2022)

This historical romance drama sees Yoo Seung Ho taking on the role of Nam Young, joined by Hyeri, Byeon Woo Seok, Kang Mina and more. ‘Moonshine’ is set in the Joseon era, during a period of strict alcohol prohibition, and follows four young individuals as they grow and come into their own.

From a romantic comedy to a crime and mystery drama with an element of fantasy, and even a historical romance among his recent roles, Yoo Seung Ho’s ability to adapt and embody his characters skillfully is a true representation of his talent as an actor!

