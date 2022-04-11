Happy Yoo Yeon Seok Day: Dissecting best roles by the versatile actor featuring ‘Hospital Playlist’ and more

Yoo Yeon Seok is a South Korean actor. After making his acting debut in 2003 with a small role in ‘Oldboy’, he resumed his acting career in 2008. His notable works include the films ‘Re-encounter’ (2011), ‘Architecture 101’ (2012), ‘A Werewolf Boy’ (2012) and ‘Whistle Blower’ (2014), ‘Perfect Proposal’ (2015), ‘Mood of the Day’ (2016) as well as the television series ‘Reply 1994’ (2013), ‘Warm and Cozy’ (2015), ‘Dr. Romantic’ (2016), ‘Mr. Sunshine’ (2018) and ‘Hospital Playlist’ (2020).

Reply 1994

Set in 1994, six university students from various provincial areas of South Korea (Jeolla Province, Chungcheong Province and Gyeongsang Province) live together at a boarding house in Sinchon, Seoul, which is run by a couple with a daughter named Sung Na Jung (Go Ah Ra). Yoo Yeon Seok played the role of Chilbong, who, although is only a freshman, is the number one pitcher of Yonsei University's baseball team. He has a crush on Na Jung. He was a sweet and caring boy who did everything to make Na Jung happy, even if it meant to let her go.

Warm and Cozy

Released in 2015, the romantic comedy drama depicts the life of Lee Jung Joo (Kang So Ra), a struggling administrative employee at a clothing company in Seoul. She loses her job, her house and her boyfriend in quick succession, so she unwillingly sets off to start a new life in Jeju Island. There, she meets Baek Gun Woo, chef and owner of the restaurant ‘Warm and Cozy.’ Yoo Yeon Seok plays the role of ‘Baek Gun Woo’ a laid back romantic from a wealthy family who only does what he feels like doing, including opening a restaurant on Jeju simply because that's where he first met his first crush.

Mr. Sunshine

‘Mr. Sunshine’ centres around Eugene Choi (Lee Byung Hun), who was born into slavery in Joseon. After escaping to the United States after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo, he became a Marine Corps officer When he returns to Joseon for a mission, Eugene meets and falls in love with an aristocrat's granddaughter, Go Ae Shin (Kim Tae Ri), who is part of the Righteous Army. Yoo Yeon Seok plays the role of Goo Dong Mae, a ruthless samurai. He was a cold man with icy charm. He said exactly what he had to say and never backed down from a challenge. Different from his sweet roles, he took on a more difficult role.

Dr. Romantic

It is a story about Boo Yong Joo (Han Suk Kyu), a triple-board certified surgeon, who was once at the top of his field and used to work at Seoul's top medical center, Geosan University Hospital. After a traumatic incident, he disappears and changes his name to Kim Sa Bu. He begins working at a small hospital named Doldam, located in Gangwon Province. He guides Kang Dong Joo (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Yoon Seo Jeong (Seo Hyun Jin) to become great doctors by teaching them to fight against power and money for the sake of patients. Yoo Yeon Seok plays the Intelligent Kang Dong Joo. Armed with excellent skills, he has strong desire to succeed, but is held back due to his poor family background. He gets transferred to Doldam Hospital after a failed surgery on a VIP, which was an opportunity for him to prove his skills.

Hospital Playlist

It's a series that follows five doctors in their 40s who have been best friends since they entered medical school in 1999. It revolves around the group of friends as they embark on hospital adventures involving medicine, music, and relationships. Yoo Yeon Seok played the role of Ahn Jeong Won/Andrea. Unapologetically good at anything he put his mind to, Ahn Jeong Won, an assistant professor of pediatric surgery, was generous and caring, endearing him to his patients. He was a devout Catholic and secretly planned to become a priest due to the pain caused by seeing his patients suffer.

