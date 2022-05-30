Happy YoonA Day: Take a look at the various lead roles starring Girls’ Generation’s talented vocalist

YoonA is a South Korean singer and actress. After training for five years, she debuted as a member of girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea's most popular girl groups worldwide. Apart from her group's activities, Yoona has participated in various television dramas so let’s take a look at some of her popular lead roles :-

You Are My Destiny (2008)

Her first lead role, she played Jang Sae Byuk, a cheerful and grateful orphan who always tries her best. She dreamt of one day becoming an interior designer, despite her lack of education and money. Because of an accident that happened before the story starts (about three years ago), she loses her sight and undergoes corneal transplant surgery. She becomes a milk delivering woman who soon finds her way through Lohas' design competition.

Love Rain (2012)

She took on the role of Kim Yoon Hee/Ha Na (1970/2012), a sweet college student in the 1970s as well in 2012. It's love at first sight when Seo In Ha (Jang Keun Suk) and Kim Yoon Hee (YoonA) meet as shy university students in the seventies. It takes time for the hesitant pair to finally voice their feelings, but circumstances beyond their control send them down different paths. In 2012, In Ha's son Seo Joon (Jang Keun Suk) is a photographer, and he bumps into Yoon Hee's daughter Jung Ha Na (YoonA) by chance. Unlike her mother, Ha Na is a cheerful and vivacious girl, and though they initially find each other troublesome, even as they argue, they can't help but be drawn to each other.

Prime Minister and I (2013)

Here, YoonA transformed into Nam Da Jung, who is a 28-year-old tabloid reporter. She has been working for her paper for three years, and is in charge of covering romance scandals. She is actually a very clumsy woman, constantly making mistakes and embarrassing herself. She once dreamed of becoming a novelist like Jane Austen; however, in a society where one cannot make money out of ‘arts and culture,’ becoming an author is a distant dream for her. In the end, she ends up using her writing and editing skills, as well as her photographer's eye to become a reporter for Scandal News. Because of her Alzheimer's-afflicted father's extended stay in a nursing home, she has to work tirelessly to support him. For the sake of achieving ‘the next big scoop’, she follows Kwon Yul day and night in an attempt to score an exclusive.

The K2

Go Anna is the illegitimate daughter of Jang Se Joon who is kept hidden from the public to protect his political career. After her father's affair was discovered, Anna was exiled from Korea and grew up in Spain at a convent, under the constant surveillance of her cruel stepmother Choi Yoo Jin (Song Yoon Ah). Anna has developed a social phobia and experiences panic attacks from flashing lights, a result of PTSD stemming from her past connection to the death of her biological mother. She returns to South Korea from Barcelona and becomes a pawn in her stepmother's plan to control her husband's political career from behind-the-scenes. She later falls in love with Je Ha (Ji Chang Wook).

The King In Love (2017)

Eun San is the strong-willed daughter of a wealthy nobleman, who possesses striking beauty and deadly charm. She hides her identity in order to survive. Set in the Goryeo dynasty, it tells the story of a young and ambitious monarch named Won (Im Si Wan) with a desire to conquer, and two people who shape his destiny; childhood friend Wang Rin (Hong Jong Hyun) and a beautiful young woman named Eun San (YoonA). These three get to know each other and become the closest of friends but feelings of affection and love arise between these three.

Which role of YoonA is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.