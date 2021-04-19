HappyBaRonDay: Celebrate VAV BaRon’s birthday with us by taking a trip down the memory lane!

VAV’s BaRon, lead vocalist and main dancer celebrates his birthday today on April 19. Take a look as we list some of his best fancams over the years!

Today is the birthday of an adorable member from the idol group VAV, one of the very few K-Pop groups that visited India. BaRon, real name Choi Choong Hyup, was born on April 19, 1992 and turns 28 years old today! Because of his incredible charms, the talented idol was given the position of lead vocalist and main dancer in the group!

BaRon debuted with VAV on November 2, 2015 with their debut album, ‘Under The Moonlight’. He enlisted in his conscription duty on September 7, 2020, becoming the first member of the group to do so. But just because he has enlisted, doesn’t mean the fans would forget his charms! BaRon even used his first official leave to come meet the members on March 18! He looked so sleek and gave off goof-boy vibes in the photos! Check out the tweet below!

That’s not all, on his birthday today, the agency dropped BaRon’s surprise gift to VAMPZ (their fandom) - a cover of Sriracha’s song ‘Marteen’. A great present for everyone who missed him! Check out the cover below.

Now that we’re up-to-date with the singer, let’s go back in time a bit to celebrate BaRon's charms, shall we? VAV has released six albums since their time of debut and BaRon has outdone himself every single time. So today, we’re taking a look at the singer’s top fancams that showcase his skills and talent to the core! BaRon has always been a passionate dancer and he was even a part of a dance team before debuting!

Let’s start with the top fancams of him performing on stage!

Poison, THE SHOW 191022

The most recent fancam is undoubtedly at the top of the list. Their fifth album titled ‘Poison’, has a title track with the same name. This was filmed after a day of the album’s release, i.e. October 21, 2020. The song ‘Poison’ talks about a toxic love that the boys can’t seem to let go of. The stage showcased BaRon and the members in funky black outfits and the best part? The choreography starts from BaRon in the center! From detailed, hitting every beat moves and intense looks - this remains the top fancam of BaRon!

GIVE ME MORE, Simple K-Pop 190809

Apart from the first performance listed, we see BaRons’ burly bleached hair, loose fit and his waves in this stage! Even though ‘GIVE ME MORE’ is their non-album single, BaRon did justice to the whole performance and worked as hard as if it was any other title track. His dance moves in this stage just cement his position as the main dancer even more. Starting off with the smooth waves, especially during the chorus. Watching BaRon go all groovy with this upbeat song will make anyone get up and hit the dance floor!

Thrilla Killa, Simple K-Pop 190322

Back to another power-packed performance, we have BaRon in ‘Thrilla Killa’! Their fourth album’s title track, Thrilla Killa is a funky song that gets anyone’s heart beating fast. And it would beat faster when they see BaRon perform his fiery moves in the chorus, while being the center! Every time he goes “Thrilla! Killa!”, one can’t miss his intense looking eyes and the power he packs while doing the moves! Also, can we talk about that super cool fit? A tucked-in lace shirt with balck pants and an open blazer secured with a belt around his waist - giving us a perfect glimpse into his narrow waist? We definitely should!

Senorita, Simply K-Pop 101918

Anyone called for a happy fetus BaRon? We did! This stage just shows how happy BaRon was to be on the stage as he kept smiling throughout the performance! You can’t help but smile whenever he smiles! Burgundy wavy hair, brown shaded clothes, he looks absolutely charming! Even more stunning when he would go ‘Se-no-ri-ta’ and do those hand moves. Check out the performance below!

We hope this trip down the memory lane made you VAMPZ remember the best of times with BaRon!

We hope this trip down the memory lane made you VAMPZ remember the best of times with BaRon!

Credits :News1

