#HappyHyunsukDay: Did you know Choi Hyunsuk is the talented writer behind these TREASURE songs?
Happy Birthday, Hyunsuk! Global Super Rookie group TREASURE's co-leader, main rapper and dancer, Choi Hyunsuk turns 22 years old (23 years in Korean age). Hyunsuk was born in Daegu and has a younger brother and sister. He auditioned for YG Entertainment with V-Spec Academy and as of July 2020, he has trained for five years before debuting as the co-leader of TREASURE. Hyunsuk always wanted to debut with YG Entertainment because he thinks it’s a place where he can fulfil his dreams.
Hyunsuk prepared hard from a young age to bring his dreams to fruition. Did you know Hyunsuk is a talented writer and composer too besides being a star idol? Yes, that's right, Hyunsuk began rapping when he watched Big Bang and became fascinated by it. He has stated that Big Bang's G Dragon, Zico, Mino, Bobby, B.I, and BTS' Suga. TEUME adore and cherish Hyunsuk and took to Twitter to trend All Rounder Leader Hyunsuk Day! We take a look at 6 songs that he has written for TREASURE.
1. Boy - The First Step: Chapter One
TREASURE's debut album single album released digitally on August 7, 2020, and physically on August 13. Boy is the lead single of the music album. Boy is a hip hop song whose lyrics describe a male protagonist who tries to make a girl fall for him. The song earned huge praise from fans and critics, many dubbing the lyrics as 'impressive' and the music video as 'dynamic'.
2. Come to Me - The First Step: Chapter One
Hyunsuk along with bandmates Yoshi, and Haruto participated in writing the song together. The song describes a boy seeking forgiveness and asking their loved one to come back to them. The song is upbeat and groovy with interesting lyrics.
3. I Love You - The First Step: Chapter Two
TREASURE's second album released digitally on September 18, 2020, to a resounding response. I Love You is the album's lead single. The music video is colourful with shades of pink and blue dominating the screen. The song has a light and breezy feel to it. We love the sweet and vivacious love confession.
4. Bling Like This - The First Step: Chapter Two
The song has a nice bouncy feel to it and overall so harmonious! It is a fun and feel-good song and certainly has a bling feel to it. Overall, Hyunsuk has done a great job with the lyrics.
5. MMM - The First Step: Chapter Three
Their album released digitally on November 6, 2020. With Boy and I Love You, TREASURE somewhat dissociated their music from YG's signature rap focussed discography. However, with MMM, they pretty much returned to their roots. An interesting mix of K-Hip Hop and EDM, the lyrics by Hyunsuk are powerful.
6. Orange - The First Step: Chapter Three
Starkly different from MMM, Orange gives a glimpse into TREASURE's range and Hyunsuk's genius writing. The song is sweet with a nice vintage, old-school feel to it. A perfect song to hum to when you are feeling low.
Once Again, Happy Birthday Choi Hyunsuk!
How did you like our list? Which are your favourite songs written by Hyunsuk? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.