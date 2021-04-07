HappySiwonDay: Getting to know the birthday boy, Super Junior's Siwon

Are you just as in love with Siwon as we are? Did you know the Super Junior member celebrates his second birthday today? Here are some rare facts you still might not know about the idol actor!

The singer, songwriter, model and actor Choi Siwon celebrates his birthday today. Fans have been showering their love for the Super Junior (SuJu) sub-vocalist, visual and center, via SNS, using the tag #HappySiwonDay. A well-known philanthropist, Choi Siwon is much different from what you might have imagined; unless you are an ELF, of course.

On this special day, we thought of bringing you some tidbits about the UNICEF Regional Ambassador for East Asia and the Pacific. Get ready to fall in love with this handsome and very cute man once more!

April 7 is his second birthday in a year. The idol actor was born on April 7 in 1986 but, for unknown reasons, his birth wasn't registered until February 10, 1987. February 10 is his official birth date.

Siwon must have a lip balm in his left pocket when going on stage. Otherwise, he would mess up the choreography. A lip balm is the charm.

He is a devout Protestant Christian. In an interview, he said he wanted to become a missionary after his career. He begins anything (new) with a prayer. He has been trying to bring fellow SuJu members Han Geng and Heechul to church but hasn't succeeded yet.

Siwon is all for skinship. Once, Heechul slapped him in anger but the artist asked him to do it again. After any show, he would go to his hyungs for kisses and praise for a job well done. However, he is scared of Yesung because the latter once said that he finds Siwon's lips attractive.

Apparently, SuJu's tallest member cannot control his strength. He once smacked leader Leeteuk's nose during practice. Not on purpose, of course. But it broke Leeteuk's cartilage. Ouch!

