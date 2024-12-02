Harbin Trailer: Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Park Jung Min, Jo Woo Jin and Jeon Yeo Been fight to end Japanese colonization; WATCH

Harbin is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Jo Woo Jin and more. Ahead of its release, the main trailer of the film has been released, showcasing the characters plotting to end the Japanese rule. The plot of the movie is based on the assassination of Japan’s first Prime Minister, Itō Hirobumi, by General Ahn Jung Geun.

On November 29, 2024, the production company of the upcoming movie Harbin released the main trailer ahead of its release. The video opens with Ito Hirobumi’s provocative remarks about Korea igniting tension in the trailer. Moreover, it sheds light on Ahn Jung Geun’s critical decision and reveals the fighters’ intense emotions and inner conflicts. Tension escalates as Japanese Army Lieutenant Colonel Mori Tatsuo relentlessly pursues Ahn Jung Geun, hinting at formidable challenges for the group.

The trailer features the main cast of the film including Hyun Bin, Park Jung Min, Jo Woo Jin, Jeon Yeo Been, Yoo Jae Myung, and Lee Dong Wook among others. The characters embark on a mission to Harbin with a singular objective: to eliminate Ito Hirobumi, a key threat to Korea's independence.

Moreover, new posters of the film have been released, and the first one shows the independence fighters gazing into the distance, their determined expressions building tension and anticipation for the high-stakes mission ahead. Another captures a tense moment, highlighting their unity and unwavering resolve as they prepare to face danger in their quest to eliminate the “old wolf” in Harbin.

Set in 1909 during Japan's colonization of Korea, Harbin follows Ahn Jung Geun, the sole survivor of a bloody battle, as he leads a daring mission to assassinate Itō Hirobumi, a symbol of Japanese oppression. To succeed, Ahn and his comrades must infiltrate Russia, gather resources, and outwit relentless enemies. With escalating risks, relentless pursuit, and the mission on the brink of failure, the film explores the sacrifices made for Korea’s independence and the high cost of freedom.

Hyun Bin takes on the role of General Ahn Jung Geun, the revered Korean independence activist renowned for assassinating Itō Hirobumi, Japan's first Prime Minister, in 1909. Directed and written by Woo Min Ho, the film is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

