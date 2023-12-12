'Hard time at the start of Death's Game': Parasite fame Park So Dam opens up about fight against cancer

Death's Game, starring Park So Dam and Seo In Guk, is an upcoming fantasy mystery drama scheduled to premiere this December. The drama is based on a webtoon and will consist of 8 episodes. In a YouTube show, Park So Dam opened up about her struggles with cancer. She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2021.

Park So Dam discusses her struggles with cancer and filming Death's Game

Death's Game's lead actors, Park So Dam and Seo In Guk, appeared as guests at Cho Hyun Ah's YouTube show. During the interview, Park So Dam shared her experience battling cancer. She revealed that her voice had been gone for a while and had taken some time to return to normal. She explained that it had only been a while since she started feeling okay, and before that, she wanted to get better as soon as possible.

To Seo In Guk's surprise, Park So Dam also stated that she had a hard time filming in the early stages of her upcoming drama Death's Game. She further said that she cried every night at home after filming.

She opened up and shared that she didn't want to trouble anyone even though it was physically hard for her because the director had cast and crew put their trust in her. Hence, she tried to act like everything was fine. Park So Dam added that she has been getting better mentally and physically lately.

More about Death's Game

Death's Game is scheduled to premiere on TVING on December 15. The cast includes Park So Dam and Seo In Guk. The cast boasts of Lee Jae Wook, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook, Choi Si Won, Jang Seung Jo, Sung Hoon, Oh Jung Se, Yoo In Soo, Kim Kang Soon, Kim Ji Hoon and Nam Kyung Eup.

The story surrounds the life of a man who is going through a low phase in his career and love life. One day, he decides to end his life, but Death herself comes to meet him and challenges him to a game.

