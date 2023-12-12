'Hard time at the start of Death's Game': Parasite fame Park So Dam opens up about fight against cancer

Park So Dam and Seo In Guk will be starring in the upcoming drama Death's Game. The Parasite actor shared her battle against cancer. Read on!

By Moumita Chakraborty
Updated on Dec 12, 2023   |  07:26 PM IST  |  13.7K
Park So Dam: Park So Dam's Instagram
Park So Dam: Park So Dam's Instagram
Key Highlight
  • Park So Dam opens up about her battle with cancer
  • She discussed her struggles while filming her upcoming drama Death's Game

Death's Game, starring Park So Dam and Seo In Guk, is an upcoming fantasy mystery drama scheduled to premiere this December. The drama is based on a webtoon and will consist of 8 episodes. In a YouTube show, Park So Dam opened up about her struggles with cancer. She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2021. 

Related Story

korean

Death's Game: Seo In Guk, Park So Dam drama confirms main cast including Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, and more

Park So Dam discusses her struggles with cancer and filming Death's Game

Death's Game's lead actors, Park So Dam and Seo In Guk, appeared as guests at Cho Hyun Ah's YouTube show. During the interview, Park So Dam shared her experience battling cancer. She revealed that her voice had been gone for a while and had taken some time to return to normal. She explained that it had only been a while since she started feeling okay, and before that, she wanted to get better as soon as possible. 

To Seo In Guk's surprise, Park So Dam also stated that she had a hard time filming in the early stages of her upcoming drama Death's Game. She further said that she cried every night at home after filming. 

She opened up and shared that she didn't want to trouble anyone even though it was physically hard for her because the director had cast and crew put their trust in her. Hence, she tried to act like everything was fine. Park So Dam added that she has been getting better mentally and physically lately. 

Advertisement

More about Death's Game 

Death's Game is scheduled to premiere on TVING on December 15. The cast includes Park So Dam and Seo In Guk. The cast boasts of Lee Jae Wook, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook, Choi Si Won, Jang Seung Jo, Sung Hoon, Oh Jung Se, Yoo In Soo, Kim Kang Soon, Kim Ji Hoon and Nam Kyung Eup. 

The story surrounds the life of a man who is going through a low phase in his career and love life. One day, he decides to end his life, but Death herself comes to meet him and challenges him to a game. 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

Advertisement
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Credits: Park So Dam's Instagram, Johyun's Saturday Night
Entertainment TV Series Park So Dam
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more

Latest Articles